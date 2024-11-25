Scanner and Neil Leonard: The Berklee Sessions (Alltagsmusik)

UK sound artist Scanner has sure kept us busy with a very consistent output these past years, as if the pandemic did nothing but enhance his prolific work in both solo and collaborations, exploring his past in a series of free compilations, or starting his own label focused on releasing his vast back catalogue.

We’ve immersed ourselves in Scanner And Neil Leonard’s The Berklee Sessions, third release on Alltagsmusik, and come up with a track by track report of a work that features David Tronzo on electric (slide) guitar, Mike Rivard on bass and Dean Johnston on drums.

Time Code: already beginning with the feeling of intruding on a previous live jam, playful and subtle hi hats move around smooth bass lines and complex pads. There are synths that create a new layer for melodic motifs to stretch to new heights, together with drums that had a forking path to get there. With enough time to indulge, the bass and drums keep on exploring and playing in a hypnotic and delightful trance.

Aerospace Millions’s vibe is gentle and progressive, Scanner’s psychedelic sampling manipulation is the cherry on top of an almost organic blend of elements: Mike Rivard’s gentle and deep bass melodies and Dean Johnston’s progressive and motorik-like drumming, tripping a bit more after reaching the zenith of their groovy musical construct.

Kerosene Bliss: one of our picks. Opening with a sample of David Toop talking about his deepest memories, the piece features syncopated rhythmic patterns and it finds a niche between being fast paced and having an atmospheric vibe to it, leading to sax solos that melt with magnetic ambiance over acid synths.

Everything Over The Sun finds a comfortable spot around a guitar that ruminates between mysterious ambiance as a cathartic and transitional experience; not exempt of psychedelia; in the shape of radio frequencies. Muster Assemblage: allegedly the beginning of the sessions. Regardless of being the shortest piece and a somewhat fine tuning between the 5 musicians, it’s a condensed work of diverse ideas. We have tribal drums opening a spiritual ceremony that rises up to free jazz carried by psychedelic winds.

Nothing Under The Sun is cinematic, hypnotic, and stretches into a vast sonic landscape where Scanner’s processed vocals veer the composition towards oneiric territories. This one’s channeling far away signals that dim intermittently throughout the depth of outer space, bringing back a sense of nostalgia that merges with the music in slow motion. Meditative and intense, it explores the kosmische edges of sound, and finds a cosmic bliss of drone.

Six Cover Notes: a melodic wrap-up, with acoustic textures complimenting detailed electronics to form a soothing farewell.

‘The Berklee Sessions’, originally recorded in 1 day, 10 years ago in Boston, is the first in the collaborative series for Alltagsmusik. A refreshing prog take of one of our favourite multifaceted artists out there.