listen to the fragile beautiful weirdness of Euan Alexander Millar-McMeeken’s ‘Nobody’s Free Without Breaking Open’

Euan Alexander Millar-McMeeken is a Scottish composer and songwriter based in Hastings whose work explores themes of permanence and impermanence, loss and fragility. You might know him via his moniker glacis, though he has also released two albums as one half of Graveyard Tapes (You can check out our reviews of 2013’s Our Sound is Our Wound here , and 2014’s White Rooms here ) and more recently he has appeared as one half of Gallowglas – both projects were issued via the excellent Lost Tribe Sound label.

His most recent work, All The Weather Of The Human Heart is a solo affair, a wonky close mic’d gentle work of intimate beauty and earnest weirdness that recalls the likes of Sparklehorse, Mount Eerie, Atlas Sound and Keaton Henson. Across the album he’s joined by a few guests including Australians Claire Deak, Tony Dupe and Cyclic alumni Peter Hollo. It’s a strange haunting experimental affair, a mysterious avant folk work with weird warbling digital artefacts percolating across subdued piano and fragile processed vocals. ‘Nobody’s Free Without Breaking Open’ is our favourite song from the album.

This is what he has to say about it:

“I wanted to make a record mixing songs and sounds that was a bit wonky and broken – as that’s a reflection of how I’ve been these past 3/4 years.”

All The Weather Of The Human Heart is out now. You can find it here.