Listen to the nostalgic warmth of Glim’s cassette drones on Tape I

Glim is a project by Vienna based musician and composer Andreas Berger. He studied Computer Music and Electronic Media at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. Since the early 2000s he has published a number of compositions for theatre, performance and films. So far, under the name Glim, he has released two records: “Music for Field Recordings” (2003) and “Aerial View of Model” (2006). He is also a founding member of the performance collective Liquid Loft and a part of the audiovisual project glimgrill (together with filmmaker and video artist Michaela Grill). Since 1997 he is a member of the band Le Charmant Rouge.

His latest release, Tape I, issued via Room40 is a lofi work of deep warmth and grandeur, these incredible disembodied drones that were recorded and played on an old cassette walkman. This is what Andreas has to say about it:

“I have a particular love for cassette tapes and how they can influence the character of sound – even just by the simple fact of being played on different quality sources. I like the way they can color audio material, especially when using lower-quality gear. It adds modulation, sometimes (a long time unwanted) degradation of sound, but also gives a certain nostalgic touch – at least for me.”

Tape I is out via Room40 on the 13th of December 2024. You can find it here.