Exposed! Listen to the tracks Cong Josie “borrowed” for his new LP Moto Zone

It should be no secret that we are fans of Nic Oogjes here at Cyclic Defrost. From his Heat Beat fuelled work with No Zu to his current snake oil drenched project Cong Josie, we are always up for new music. Cong Josie has just released Moto Zone, their second full length LP, once again on Naarm/Melbourne label It Records. Moto Zone features 11 sizzling, bubbling and grinding tracks of grease and sleaze and feels like a clear progression from the first Cong! LP. After a few spins it became clear that some of these tracks sounded a little familiar, so we met up with Cong himself, in a laneway behind a servo off Bell Steet to get the low down on the background behind the tunes that make up Moto Zone. Buckle up!

The songs (Cyclic Defrost’s thoughts are in in bold, Cong’s impressions follow)

Track 1. Sik Sharp Stomp

Sik Sharp Stomp opens the record, oozing saxophonic sleaze, minimal basslines and works relly well as a call to action for the tracks that follow. Imagine tumbling through a doorway hidden in a dark alleyway at 3am, into a smoke filled room with a single strobe light flashing, the haze draws you in and the next thing you know it’s two days later. That is what this track feels like.

Wolfcall – Lord Dent

I love the idea of a walk-in-the-room/intro bolshy number. Many of us imagine this and I get to do it! What’s more bolshy than schronking rock’n’roll saxophone and a cabaret swing? We’ve been walking on and performing Flamin’ Heart (Track 1 from Cong!) at all of our gigs and that song has this swung feel too. It works so well and warms us up so much that we don’t want to stop, so I’m basically ripping off Flamin’ Heart here too. It’s like a MKII, a sequel that sets the scene sonically and lyrically by describing what the Moto Zone is from the outset.

Nightclubbing – Iggy Pop

Same thing, but more electric and sinister. I like sinister with a touch of sass. It’s fun and feels like real life to me. Life is a cabaret, so let’s do the new sharpie dance, the Sik Sharp Stomp. I’m fascinated by dance cultures of the 50’s/60’s/70’s and The Stomp was just one and it hit Australia hard. Let’s get it going!

Track 2. 1300 Scorpio

The lead single from Moto Zone is 1300 Scorpio, and it bounces from the speakers like a meth fuelled bar, like the one in the original Roadhouse film. I imagine oiled up cowboys on those robotic rodeo machines slipping and sliding all over each other. I best go take a shower!

Temptation – Screaming Jay Hawkins

This version, then solidified in my heart by Smokey, brings elements of the same sleaze, tension and razzle dazzle. The yearning vocal croon is melodramatic but evokes real yearning and vulnerability. I swiped the main refrain directly for a crescendo in 1300 Scorpio.

Ghost Riders In The Sky – Johnny Cash

The cowboy Cong is still a part of my rebellious charm, there’s no denying it. I like a dark humour in my music (and tea) and the galloping, steel guitar swelling soundscape called for some Ennio Morricone/Ghost Rider In The Sky elements. You can hear this particularly in Milla McQueen’s eerie, ethereal prairie-planes backing vocal.

Nothing Grows in Texas – Sacred Cowboys

This is obvious right? Play this 4 to the floor bass thump rhythm back to back with 1300 Scorpio and you’ll be tempted to sue me yourself. Please do, I need the publicity. Delve into the Sacred Cowboys world, even if you’re a late arrival to their smarmy, oz-pub-post-punk from the 80’s and thank me later (in court). Fun fact: Sacred Cowboys have reformed, Mark Ferrie from the band (and Models) is now an acquaintance, doesn’t want to sue and is a fan. Let’s go!

Alligator Engine – Hunters and Collectors

The main drum fill motif. I often forget to add drum fills to the drum machine track, but this one is so catchy, I reckon I’ve used this in NO ZU a few times before too. It’s tuff.

Track 3. Hot Hot Motor

Opening with a driving synth bassline, Hot Hot Motor is a synthetic minimal garage dancefloor filler, the rhythmic pulse is punctuated with stabs of sax that really make me feel like I am somewhere I’m not supposed to be, but I like it and don’t want to go home.

Rock On – David Essex

Ever since the McDonalds ad I saw as a child, where a look-a-like James Dean recreates the rainy black and white street photos, but, wait for it, he’s eating a burger, instead of just… brooding! I had a promo poster of this even. Directly, I swiped the main refrain “Hey, Kids, rock n roll..” and then instead of “rock on”, I say “bong on”. Very immature sure, but also closer to my Greensborough-ian upbringing. Of course, there’s always more to it though and in this song, Hot Hot Motor, I’m explaining survival by means of dopamine hunting, addiction, craving and oral fixation.

Finally, this song is important in a meta way for me. One the genres that fascinates me no end are rock n roll revivalist, or sentimental for the “days of old” songs, that simplify and codify rock ‘n; roll and it’s social importance. It’s fun to play with tropes of rock n roll in a curious and post modern (?) way while playing with source material close to my childhood that were doing a similar thing – fantasising eras. Meta, yeah?

Burning Love – Elvis

The best part of this song gets faded out way too quickly at the end. We all know that. The part “a hunk o hunk o burning love” needs more attention. While I changed it to a “hunk o hunk of burning up”, The Kings proto-mumblecore refrain and spirit of damaged showbiz remains, I hope.

96 Tears – ? and The Mysterians

Well, I just use this line when I talk about breaking down when all the running on Cong Oil finally wears off. A most addictive all-time favourite garage rocker. I forgot about this reference until I read a review of Moto Zone recently haha.

The Stooges – Raw Power

I can’t really even hear this now, but the whole rhythm, NRG and tempo… and the idea to go back and forth with a classic rock n roll progression that brings a little relief from the tension… all in this song.

Track 4. Lucinda

Lucinda feels like a slight reprise, almost light and airy, but somehow still dank and mysterious. Cong has a real knack for evoking mood, and this almost bossa-nova banger is like a serpentine dagger being lightly dragged down your spine – a little dangerous, a little alluring.

I’ll Be Your Mirror – Velvet Underground

Lucinda is the feminine alter-ego to my alter-ego, Cong. She is always within both of us. Feeling yourself, admiring yourself, playing with masculine tropes that just shouldn’t be so scandalous (still!) to so many. It’s the feeling when I perform. Genderless, just body movement and vocal expression. Lucinda is me when I strut and look in the shop window. Lucinda is my mirror.

Slipped Disc – Lizzy Mercier

Sashi Dharann (bassist from NO ZU) came over sometime in 2019. Persephone was still a baby, so we were very quiet. The wonky and dizzying bass line loop this song relies on was to be the basis of a new number. Sashi bought a Moog too to double it and see what works. We were speedy and efficient giving the living arrangement, so we probably didn’t pay close enough attention and it turns out the synth was out of tune. I sat on it, until a rare burst of inspiration and drive saw me revisit it, get rid of the synth, detune the bass and add a bossa nova rhythm. I did one gibberish vocal take and one with lyrics made to fit the vocalisation sounds and patterns. Like that, Lucinda had the perfect slinky number to match herself assured swagger. I enjoyed singing this one the most probably. Just natural and intuitive. I hope that comes across.

Shadazz – Suicide

I can’t say this was a direct reference, but this Suicide/Vega bossa-nova romantic sleaze must have been wanting to come out.

Track 5. Wild Light

Wild Light comes up next and present itself as a late night slow dance number, with Cong’s swoon and Mona and Milla’s backup vocals, this could almost be in the Silencio scene from Mulholland Drive.

Party Lights – Claudine Clark

This little, slightly obscure 60’s diddy appears on Scorpio Rising, the Kenneth Anger short film. The way the whole soundtrack works, 60’s pre-Beatles US pop over transgressive biker culture imagery just captures my fantasy loving nature. Imagining, codifying, dreaming of times gone by, not necessarily based in reality – a curse of history generally I suppose. You couldn’t get a more innocent song about wanting to go to a party to do the latest dance crazes with your friend, but your parents (?) won’t let you. I was feeling surrendered to my shadow self and the barriers to me always wanting excitement, surprise and connection and it fit to incorporate these lyrics and maybe even bring more of a ‘light’ for this song that people may not know

I Will Follow Him – Little Peggy March

I think the chirpy, rhythmic backing vocals in this are seared into a lot of our cultural memories and it was simply a joy to have Mona (Simone Page-Jones and Milla (Camilla Mc) riff off this. It fills my heart.

Be My Baby – The Ronettes

Finally, I got to put castanets into a song. We don’t need to talk about that superstar, wall-of-sound, producer of the 60’s though. I’d prefer to concentrate on Ronnie and the voices that leant their great passion to the performances.

Track 6. Oil Slick Kiss

Oil Slick Kiss builds into a haunting refrain of Johnny Remember Me, as outlined in Cong’s confession below, but drives this tune into another dimension. Yet another dancefloor killer tune, skronking sax, Cong’s belting it out, ethereal background vocals.. what’s not to love?

The Witch – The Sonics

There are not many more songs that announce themselves so boldly, right? I was in a ‘zone’ where I was completely taken with Naarm’s punk music uprising – it is a golden period for it. I pictured pumping something like this out loud at shows – boxing my way through it – a banger. So this was an attempt at an electronic version of The Witch. I adjusted the rhythm a bit and even added some double time drums inspired by not only punk but, would you believe, thrash metal too. Nicholas Cage and Laura Dern going wild to Powermad in the desert was a vision that kept recurring.

Strong Love – Smokey

The deep masculine chants heard in a couple of Smokey’s songs like this one, harked back to some of my NO ZU got to’s for vocal styles. Enough time has passed for me to be keen to bring that in as another contrast to the femme backing. Masc/femme juxtapositions help to make the songs feel more real and balanced for me.

Johnny Remember Me – John Leyton

Well, we use the refrain completely. This song is like an apparition. It is haunting, an ethereal ear worm, melodramatic and it didn’t hurt that we knew by the recording of this that our very own Johnny Cayn (Cayn Borthwick), who has made the majority of Cong’s music with me had left the band. This is dedicated to his brilliance. The parts about getting bitten (kissed) by eels however is a true and semi-traumatiic story from the Botanical Gardens when I was a child haha

Give Him a Great Big Kiss – Shangri-Las

More than Shangri-Las iconic spoken parts, I have an interest in direct reference to them in more post-modern settings when it comes to referencing in music today. Think of The Damned, New York Dolls, Johnny Thunders and Kim Gordon in Sonic Youth’s, Little Trouble Girl. All used Mary Weiss and the girls intimate speak and here it is in an Australian context – tongue in cheek, but completely genuine in our love of the band and social context of ‘Death Discs’ in the 60’s.

Track 7. Crime Time TV

Crime Time TV bangs out of the speakers like it should be the theme of a 1980s B-grade erotic thriller that was so low rent it couldn’t even afford Mickey Rourke. Sleazy but funky, the song smells like a New York back alley before gentrification. Zoom lenses and cocaine. Perfection.

Who Do You Love – Bo Diddley

Just like Iggy being a “street walking cheetah with a heart full of napalm”, Bo goes full-brag, boasting to a girl about how good he is throughout this track. Sometimes, we all need this kind of over-the-top self-affirmation, right? Maybe after a toxic energy drink, driving along the M3… It feels so good to sing something that turns the self-loathing on its head for once, even if it is a bit of momentary fantasy. Why not do this from time to time?

Surfin Beat – Dick Dale / Misirlou (traditional Greek song)

Somehow, being a self-confessed Greek O phile, this is the first time bouzouki appears on a record I have made. In the dark Covid times, when we were all connecting online out of necessity, I contacted Con Kalamaris. He, the great Rebetika promoter in Naarm and an excellent musician. I’d never met him but had seen him play a few times and we had a mutual friend in Adriana Lazarides. They are both PBS FM family and do great things celebrating Greek culture in our city. That connection was enough I suppose for Con to enthusiastically record and send me bouzouki and baglama stems in the same day that I reached out! I love how these knife-sharp instruments appear later in the song and feed into the underground crime theme thematically. Mona’s (Simone Page-Jones) soaring mid-east/Greek vocalisations build this wide-framed melancholy euphoria to an insane crescendo.

Track 8. Julee My Baby

Well Julee My Baby really does do what it says on the packet doesn’t it? Angelo Badalamenti meets Martin Rev in this ethereal tribute to Julee Cruise. It is as luscious and dreamlike as you would expect it to be. In heaven, everything is fine.

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow – Gene Clarke

Of course, Carol King’s female-perspective in the writing of this song hits far harder, but this fragile rendition with cheap 80’s synth strings probably plays more of part in the kind of sonic legacy of Julee My Baby. I love the interplay between artificial instrumentation among older song forms, like doo-wop or Brill Building pop and so on. Martin Rev of Suicide and Angelo Badalamenti pioneered this expertly.

Falling – Julee Cruise

So, the fantastic ability of Johnny Cayn meant that in the four day session where most of the tracking for Moto Zone was done, I would go “I have an idea for a song… blah blah blah… dum di dum dum dum” and he would make it real. I remember, talking about one of our mutual obsessions, Angelo Badalamenti X Julee Cruise’s Twin Peaks soundtrack era and really wanting to take synth doo-wop further on the record after doing so on the first record, Cong! Cayn being the prodigy he is, basically replicated the idea perfectly which meant, it sounded just about exactly like a Julee Cruise track. I knew the song would take further turns, but still I was unsure since it was so sonically and structurally similar. It was a good day when I decided to go all in and make a genuine homage and tribute to Julee. This felt especially satisfying as Julee had passed away not long before and we have been referencing and in awe of her work for years and years. In fact, there is not a gig that goes by that Mona doesn’t ask the sound engineer, regarding reverb, to go “full Julee Cruise”.

Track 9. Do The Turantula

Do The Turantula brings the heat back with some twanging atmospheric guitar and minimal rhythms, creating the ideal bed for the vocals to swerve and duck over. Sweaty.

Burn Baby Burn – Stud Cole / Switchblade – Ron Thompson

I wish I could say I knew Stud from the Norton Records stable already, but his distorted scream instead slapped me over the face as credits rolled on a streaming show, I Am Not OK With This. I guess it was some kind of synchronicity though, as my obsession with outsider rock n roll artists of days of old a la The Cramps jukebox and so on only grows as the years go by. It fit right into my love of tape compressed and instrumentals of the 50’s and 60’s like Switchblade to me. Dangerous music, potentially made by fringe dwellers and thieves and dug up from Hades. I needed to scream for them as a track intro.

Tarantula – Jody Reynolds

Bruce Milne’s, ‘Yo Are Where Yo Is’ on 3RRR FM is a constant source of non-Shazamable 7 inches of inspiration from exactly this era. He always plays a ‘dance song’ bracket on his show and this one time he did a Tarantula section. All songs about a dance called the Tarantula/Turantula. I love a vicious creature to use as a metaphor and I wanted to join the legacy, hence my step by step guide to this old, new dance that at the same time expresses craving debauchery over life-balance.

Den Thelo Tetious Filous – Natasa Theodoridou and Paschalis Terzis

The big thing with this song for me is that it uses a zebekio rhythm/time signature. Another itch scratched. It can be a hard rhythm at first to get your head, but when it clicks it’s so catchy and embodies a certain kind of visceral and defiant-over-darkness feeling in the dancer. The lonely Greek man in the centre of the dance floor complelled to exircise his sorrow in front of the community. To have Athina Uh Oh, with her Greek background, contribute with a poetic Patti Smith-like weaponised vocal shards referring to ancient culture adds to this feeling that the song is born from an unknown history of times forgotten.

Oh! And the whole bass line is the same at Den Thelo Tetious Filous. This is the point of this article. The song itself is a 90’s classic that it seems all the Greek diaspora are born to know and love.

10. Razor Stepper Racer

Razor Stepper Racer is another slow-grind number that smells hot and wet in a low down post-punk way. It’s crazy how this really does sound like a perfect combination of the three tracks Cong outlined below. An album highlight for me.

Stepping Razor – Peter Tosh

This song hit from left field. I owned one poorly mastered Peter Tosh CD when record companies were scrambling to release their collections on the format, but it didn’t take in the way I heard this one. It happened with Black Sabbath for a while there too for similar reasons, I believe and I’m no audiophile, but the poor mastering didn’t do justice to many artists. Day-glo joyous reggae, but with a vicious warning to not mess with Mr Tosh or you might get cut! I think my connection to this came from relying on offence – the unstopping making/performing of art, the forming of an untouchable character, all the while just really wanting connection and not just on my grounds. I think there are lyrics in there that long for connections lost and changed by not being able to communicate and feel present with people. It’s a call for something else.

Six Bells Chime – Crime and City Solution

Rowland S Howard’s singular atmospherics from his crying guitar looms large over the dirges Johnny and I have created. There’s an extra beat in there even, that if I’m not mistaken, The Immortal Souls and The Birthday Party utilised at times. It adds some tension and I think like the zebekiko beat some anticipation leading to relief as the bass/guitar phrase rolls back around.

Great Southern Land – Icehouse

Forever searching the great southern land for this martian synth hook of 80’s FM radio and we came pretty close here. A close encounter of the icey kind.

11. Angel Heartbreaker

Angel Heartbreaker wraps things up with a vocally strong, reverb drenched salute to rock’n’roll past. It’s kinda funny to me, reading through Cong’s reflections on the music that inspired Moto Zone, how well these references fit. Nothing comes off as pastiche or a lampoon of a song or style, but a tribute or homage to how a song makes you feel. Cong manages to create timeless sounding songs that are very much of today, this is something very hard to do!

Oh Donna – Ritchie Valens / Earth Angel – The Penguins / doo-wop progressions

Name any doo-wop songs really, then ask a non-musician to make one. Well easy, just don’t add any tonal instrumentation and go a’cappella. Usually, I sing out of tune anyway, but it’s harder to tell here, I hope. The song was recorded in an afternoon in 2019, straight off the back of Cong! and expresses a joy to sing quietly and more nuanced like we’re all able to in the short reverb that our showers gift us.

Blue Moon – Elvis

I had already attempted the heartbreaking falsetto break idea in the first album’s track, Wedding Bells, and I wanted to do it again. It haunts me in the best possible way. I want to swoon over it for the rest of my life.

In the spirit of redemption, Cong has lovingly curated a playlist featuring the songs listed above. You can listen to that here and compare the tracks to Cong's interpretation/inspiration of the tunes. Enjoy!



