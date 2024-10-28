Alan Lamb: “To my ear and soul it is the most wonderful of all music”

With the reissue of Alan Lamb’s seminal album Night Passage on Room40 this week (you can read our review here), I was compelled to dig out an interview I did with the man way back in 2005, from Issue 10 – back when we were in print. I thought it might be interesting to reshare, particularly as we do discuss Night Passage and it offers some insight into how Lamb approaches his work.

One of the more unique and innovative pieces of field recording that Australia has ever produced was recorded deep in the Western Australian outback on an abandoned stretch of land populated only with scrub and disused power lines. When he purchased the half-a-mile piece of land for the princely sum of $10 in 1976, Edinburgh-born, Fremantle-based, biomedical researcher Alan Lamb knew exactly what he was doing.

He had first heard the magical sounds of wire music on the side of a road in Scotland and was keen to pursue this wondrous symphony of natural sound in Australia, though was discouraged to find that power lines in Perth were coated to avoid rust and general wear and tear. The lines on his outback property had been stripped by Telecom and as a result were primed for experimentation, the results of which can be heard on the mesmerising Primal Image (Dorobo, 1995), two dark, wind-swept pieces filled with an incredible depth of tone and texture, that sound much more like the work of abstract electronics, manipulating feedback and undulating tones than field recordings. Recorded and edited between 1981 and 1988, it’s interesting to note that, with the exception of slight equalisation, Lamb used no processing, consciously attempting to document the all encompassing experience of wire music, feeling it required no electronic trickery to make an impact.

Referring to the power lines as the Faraway Wind Organ, when he first began recording at the property, the lines and poles had already began to decay and when he returned in 1984 to record Night Passage (Dorobo, 1998) they were in pretty bad shape. A subsequent visit revealed the wires vaporised by lightning and termites devouring the poles. As a result, Night Passage is his last recording of the Faraway Wind Organ. ‘Each Wind Organ is unique,’ he reveals in the liner notes.‘I feel an element of sadness in Night Passage. The creakings of the cross poles say it, as if to acknowledge the transience of the wind organ after 25 years of singing an infinity of music.’

‘To my ear and soul it is the most wonderful of all music,’ offers Lamb via email from his home in Fremantle. In various writings and interviews over the years, Lamb has repeatedly extolled the belief that wire music possesses an incredible depth and range, almost unparalleled for any musical instrument. ‘The art of wire music operates on several different levels,’ he suggests. ‘The most fundamental is the action of the wind on the wires. That is all about the unpredictable nature of the wind and it is deeply attractive to me. Despite the simplicity – just wind on wire – the most amazing music can emerge and the repertoire, as far as I can tell, is infinite, like a piano. The next level is the addition of a whole variety of “accessories” and devices for making sounds in the wires: percussive, whistling, fluting, resonating – all operated by chance, the sun, the wind, the temperature, birds, cattle and so on,’ he continues. ‘Then comes the human element: controlling the wire tensions, interacting with the accessories. Then there is singing with the wires through sounding boards, the playing of instruments. Place a dozen people scattered around a network of wires and listen to the music they make, in concert with the wind if the wind is blowing. This is improvisation and for me it’s the most fun. We’ve had many a crazy late-night party under the moon at the Baldivis Wind Organ (a twelve acre instrument on a farm south of Perth). And finally there is the level of composing music from recordings made from all the above. That’s a studio job and that’s what gets heard on the CDs.’

Lamb reportedly records up to and above more than forty hours of wire music in a single location, which he then painstakingly catalogues, his final recordings often the result of an inordinate amount of time and patience. It’s here that he regains control of the sound source, carefully piecing together the work. ‘Composing (I don’t call it editing) is long and difficult,’ he reveals. ‘It involves memorising and cataloguing all the recordings until one begins to hear valid connections. I rarely mix recordings and I never do pitch changes, it doesn’t work. Most of my compositions go through a long period of change and maturation; it’s sometimes years before I will let others hear them.

Lamb’s recorded output is surprisingly limited, perhaps due to his belief that hearing music on CD pales in comparison when compared with physically experiencing wire music. As a result, aside from a few releases on Darrin Verhagen’s Dorobo label, his recordings are few and far between and, for the most part, assorted tracks on various compilations. ‘I’m afraid I’m rather tardy about getting my compositions published,’ he offers. ‘That part of it doesn’t really interest me, though I am delighted when people get to hear my work. To tell the truth, I am more turned on by the real-time music of the wires and what people make of them than by composing,’ he continues. ‘I think there is much more joy in being there when the wires are singing and people are joining in than in putting something onto disk which, to me, can feel like sticking a pin through a dead butterfly for a museum. People have trouble with this attitude but that’s the way things are!’

One of his more recent appearances was on the excellent Motion compilation (Preservation, 2004), a veritable who’s who of abstract electronic music in Australia. Lamb’s piece, ‘Fragment of the Outback’, is an incredible work: a series of drones that effectively manages to distil the sparse beauty of the landscape whilst operating with deeper, more subdued, bowel-rattling sonics. ‘English composer Kaffe Matthews rang me out of the blue from New York in 1999 to tell me she was at a party where they were playing my wire music,’ he remembers. ‘She asked if I would take her to the outback so she could hear it for herself. A few months later it was organised. We camped out for four weeks and I built a most beautiful instrument. It was designed to be almost invisible so not to disturb the place and I used massive red granite boulders 700 metres apart as my fastening points. The wires were simply one pair in a single span from the top of a granite outcrop out onto the plain. I chose the site to be in the shadow of the prevailing winds so that it would only sing in unusual weather conditions. The intent was to compliment what is most important and least appreciated about the outback; most things happen only rarely and when they do happen they seem miraculous. Someone approaching the boulders when the wires are singing is first aware of a subliminal sound about ten metres away. As they approach they come into the music. It is only then that they see the wires. I composed “Fragment of the Outback” about two years later from recordings taken at the time of its construction. I was trying to distil the “feel” of the place. My own voice towards the end is part of it: a human happened by.’

Rather than attempting to locate various sound locations by chance, in recent years Lamb has increasingly constructed his own wire experiments, the most recent being at the Wagga Space Festival. ‘The brief was refreshingly open,’ Lamb offers. ‘I was simply asked if I would be interested in collaborating with an artist in Wagga Wagga to create any kind of work the pair of us should agree upon. Scott Baker, the other artist involved, was developing an interest in Aeolian sound/music. I thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to pass on my own knowledge in this sound-art form. Although I have been working with long wires for over twenty-five years, I have never before had the opportunity to teach how I do it. The Wagga project was the first time I have collaborated in the actual sitting and construction of a long wire instrument. I found Scott’s input to the process inspiring: a different mind seeing things a different way, solving problems in new ways.

This and similar constructions have allowed the opportunity for collaboration, something Lamb relishes. Whilst he views his work as public domain and doesn’t actively pursue releases, he has combined his wire music with dancers, visual artists, singers, instrumentalists and other composers to, as he says, ‘create additional dimensions to the music.’ One additional dimension was provided by composer and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Hopkins on Sky Song(Vox Australis, 1989). Utilising cello, voice, handbells and plastic tubes that play harmonics when spiralled overhead, Hopkins provides a unique and beautiful counterpoint to Lamb’s stark, ghostly world, adding further depth and warmth to his unpredictable drones. Meanwhile, Dorobo passed Lamb’s source material to an eclectic bunch of sonic sculptors, including the likes of Thomas Koner, Lustmord, Ryoji Ikeda and Bernhard Gunter, to reinterpret his wire music. Night Passage Demixed is a dark and incredible piece of work, perhaps one of the stranger and more unique remix projects, with the artists subtly reworking the evocative source material with astounding breadth and patience.

Solo, Lamb continues to push to develop on his wire experiments, attempting new techniques and accessories such as sounding boards. ‘I also experiment with different arrangements and “rules” of singing with the wires,’ he says. ‘Generally, I would say that each one of my composed works has its own unique flavours, partly as a result of these experiments. I have found rather surprisingly that the ideal sounding board, one that is equally sensitive for listening through as it is to sing into has been very difficult to achieve, and I still have not created a composition to my satisfaction using singers as a primary sound source. Alongside this work I have also experimented with many other sound making instruments, though little of them has been heard in public,’ he continues. ‘Perhaps the best has been what I call “infinite music machines” which I have played “live to air” in various festivals. These are small analogue electronic devices, which use electric pulses to “strum” microwires such as hair-fine tantalum wires a few centimetres long. I usually build the electronics and wire supports, pickups, etc, in the form of sculptures suspended from the ceiling or standing on lengths of steel wire so that they sway at the slightest disturbance. The circuits are designed to produce a chaotic output in response to the surroundings, thus the sound is forever changing. My other favourite is the “great bow”, which consists of a single or pair of 1.5-metre nylon strings attached from a wire on a long wire installation to the ground. I then use a bow made from bamboo and strung with the same length nylon and tuned to a pitch related by the Pythagorean ratios to the pitch(es) of the vertical nylon string(s). The effect is beautiful. The natural harmonics of the nylons can be picked out and played in any rhythm. In order to play the instrument one must dance because of its size, and it is a marvellous tool for meditation. An example can be heard on Night Passage.’

Night Passage will be released on November 1st via Room40. You can find it here.