Alan Lamb – Night Passage (Room40)

When Alan Lamb was a boy in Scotland, his nanny would stop on their walks and put her head against the telegraph poles to listen to the “sound of the universe.” It is these vibrations, literal and figurative, that greet the ears of Night Passage listeners.

In 1976, Lamb discovered an abandoned one-kilometre stretch of Telecom infrastructure and, after purchasing it, began experimenting with ways of capturing this distinctive sound system. Many describe an otherworldly quality to the recordings and if you want these to remain a mystery, then don’t read any further.

Lamb’s experience with building large-scale instruments, that he calls ‘the wires,’ now extends to installations throughout Australia that are hundreds of metres in length. His recordings have featured on soundtracks (such as Wolf Creek) and indirectly shaped popular culture when he was contacted by a sound designer linked to the original Star Wars film — where the distinctive ‘ping’ of tapped wires has influenced the portrayal of laser blasters ever since.

As an instrument ‘the wires’ work as a resonator, whether it is the vibrations of the wind making it an aeolian harp instrument or through interactions with the landscape or a performer.

The aeolian harp principle is straightforward, as the wind blows it creates vibrations on tightened strings, leading to harmonics that resonate to achieve a shifting pitch higher than that of the strings tuning. While aeolian harps have a history stretching back to biblical times, it was Alan Lamb’s recordings of decommissioned telephone lines in Western Australia that significantly changed the scale of this instrument.

In a way Lamb is part of a phenomena first recognised by King David when his stringed instrument was stirred by the breeze. Similarly, St Dunstan of Canterbury enjoyed strange music produced by the wind on tightened strings (although that led to an accusation of sorcery). As recently as Victorian times superstitious types considered these sounds might be ethereal voices, possibly from those deceased.

Aeolian harps have been widely popular in previous centuries, particularly among the Romantic poets and also composers such as Elgar. You can find many designs for windowsill and doorway harps, which were styles popular in those times.

They are inspirational, as poet Samuel Coleridge observed:

Methinks, it should have been impossible / Not to love all things in a World like this / Where e’en the Breezes of the simple Air / Possess the power and Spirit of Melody

Aside from extending the scale from earlier domestic devices, one of the key innovations that Alan developed was using piezo elements for recording the vibrations of his dynamic instruments. These contact microphones have a natural high-pass filter that reduces the muddiness of sounds that drop below the range of human hearing. The root note of ‘the wires’ might be less than a hertz, so what the listener hears are the harmonics that develop as vibrations collide up and down their length. Depending on the weather conditions the drone-like sounds created can vary from low gentle, breath-like pulses through to test-tone-like wailing at around 1kHz. That softer side of ‘the wires’ sounds to me like those heard on Night Passage’s second track, ‘Last Anzac’.

The first track opens with what sounds like light rain landing with a hint of birdsong in the background among those distinctive laser gun-like zaps. A hum rises quickly into a synth-like roar moving across the stereo field. It swells into a vibrating buzz that might reflect one of the various techniques that Lamb employs to add resonance and interest to the instrument. These are additions that reminded me of a prepared piano, but took the form of items hanging and strings stretched from the wires.

My knowledge of Lamb’s techniques comes from 20 years ago when we met at a property outside Wagga Wagga, where he was working with Scott Baker to install two instruments for the Unsound Festival. In 2006 my partner Jo Roberts and I collaborated with Alan for the last of Wagga’s Unsound events and performed on the installation as the wind wasn’t cooperating for the broadcast to the festival’s audience sitting in a train parked on the siding about a kilometre away. In this video you can see Jo bowing and I think that’s what you can hear on the third track of “Night Passage,” Lamb adding his own vibrations to the instrument.

Alan Lamb’s recordings will continue to evoke many things for listeners and I hope my observations have not limited that scope. One of the most remarkable things about this album is the way it continues to reveal the sound of the universe. I believe that one of the most awesome things about listening to drone-based compositions is the way they trick your ears into hearing vastness. We’re so accustomed to our ears navigating spaces with reflected transients, that when they become exposed to reverb and delay it feels like endlessness. That is an extra dimensional quality.

One of the things I enjoy most about ‘the wires’ are their sensitivity to the landscape and how these surrounding sounds become refracted. It’s an instrument that is never isolated from the surroundings in the way so much modern music has individual performers without a sense of their environment. In this way Alan Lamb’s recordings are distinctly Australian and I think he is one of a number of Scottish-born musicians who have shaped our national image through culture. It’s a shame they might be associated with a menacing film like Wolf Creek, when the vastness of our country is a wonder.

It’s wonderful to think a new audience will be able to discover these recordings and find their own place in the universe.