Listen to the haunting improvised beauty of Driftwood

Driftwood is a new work from experimental artists and improvisors Aviva Endean (Hand to Earth) and Nick Ashwood, both members of Sydney’s Splinter Orchestra. Their music consists of 2 antique pump organs alongside improvisations on clarinets and guitar. The organs offer an almost liturgical feel, with the guitar and clarinet finding melody within the drones. There’s something intimate, homespun and hypnotic about Driftwood, something all encompassing, with the reed organs filling the space with their gentle oscillations.

This is what Aviva Endean has to say about it:

“The harmonics from all of our instruments meet to vibrate the air all around us. It’s like stepping into another world, almost as though the music is a folk tradition from an imaginary planet we have only ever visited in our dreams. The playing feels generous, joyous, free from preciousness, full of openness and trust. There’s a kind of reverential, gently ecstatic quality, dissolving of the idea of duality, a letting go of virtuosity, an embrace of sound to create a world where the listener listens not to, but from within.”

Driftwood will be released November 25th via Room40. You can find it here.