Cyclic Selects: Tristan Clark

Tristan Clark is a Melbourne based guitarist who has played in punk bands like Schifosi and post punk outfit Infinite Void. Involved in the punk scene for over tree decades in various capacities, he’s just written two extensive volumes cataloguing the story of Australian punk between 1974-1989 and 1990-1999. Orstralia: A Punk History is a remarkable feat, featuring over 130 interviews with the likes of The Saints, Radio Birdman, Boys Next Door/Birthday Party, X, Depression, Hard-Ons, Gash, Exploding White Mice, Cosmic Psychos and numerous others. Both books delve into the social context of the music and offer a city by city take on the evolution of punk in Australia. Having completed such an incredible survey, we figured who better to give us a rundown of the best Aussie punk music 1974-1999.



The Saints – (I’m) Stranded/Eternally Yours/Prehistoric Sounds

To start anywhere else would rightfully be deemed blasphemous. Not of legal age when I first, and failingly, attended university, a friend would drive me to classes each day. ‘(I’m) Stranded’ had an uncanny ability to be randomly chosen from the pile of cassettes on the passenger floor. Registering it more as rock music, though sped up from the band’s my father had routinely subjected me to, I was receptive but not enraptured by its constant play. At the time I was desiring increasingly extreme sounds and not appreciable of The Saints own severity in the context of late-70s Australia. It would take some years and the refining of my taste to not only be able to fully embrace the band but also acknowledge the marvel of producing such music amidst the stultifying climate of suburban Queensland during the nefarious Joh Bjelke-Petersen era. To me, the band’s progression through this triumvirate of albums closely embodies perfection within the history of Australian music.



Radio Birdman – Radios Appear

In my interview with bassist Warwick Gilbert, he described this era of Radio Birdman as the ‘best band in the world’. Hubristic? Maybe? Outlandish? Maybe not. This one’s appeal stretched from surfies to punks to record collecting weirdos to suburban stoners. Inclined to the latter at the time, this could well account for my inability to recall when I first started hearing the album. I’m not sure what else I could add to the already voluminous documenting of the band aside from simply describing it as another obligatory entry, another perfect album.



Various Artists – Murder Punk Volume 1 & 2

I’ll concede that this one is slightly cheating: twin compilation bootlegs of singles released near two decades after the originals. Being of a pre-internet generation, I don’t wish to be that bore who reminds younger readers of the then difficulty in hearing and acquiring overseas punk. Yet I will. More reliant upon what was current and in our immediate vicinity, concomitantly youth often have little appetite for history and the legacy of their chosen cultural forms. Punk had indeed desired to sweep away all the old farts. Having been largely oblivious to early Australian punk beyond the two pillars I’ve already presented, these CD’s were revelatory as already scarce and desired recordings were collected in a more accessible and affordable format for both old and young to discover and enjoy. There’s some real Australian snot and sneer amongst these releases, suitably finding admiration from both here and overseas.

A band name every bit as perplexing as Chocolate Starfish or 30 Odd Foot of Grunt. What it did mask was some of the best anarcho punk that was being played anywhere in the world at the time and one of the few recordings I was unaware of when I began writing the book(s). Being a relic that is still easily enthused by low quality black and white record covers, didactic political lyrics, and scrappy anarcho punk, I felt an immediate familiarity with the music. Theirs was a sound that characterised the apex of punk and politics, at least in the UK: Thatcher, the miner’s strike, CND, and deprioritised personal hygiene. Though vociferous and unflinching in attitude, Be Kind to Beaver’s music displays an undeniable depth and aptitude for song writing.



Cosmic Psychos – Go the Hack

Aside from Springsteen and INXS, little music resonated with me as a youth. Gangsta rap didn’t exactly speak to the suburban normalcy of Ringwood and metal and its all-black styling seemed just a little too dark and serious (yeah ironic given the eventual uniformity of my own black wardrobe). Instead, as teenagers possessing backpacks full of warm cans of VB, the Cosmic Psychos and their hard drinking image had far greater resonance. They also headlined the first gig I ever attended, and to which could be traced the beginnings of my tinnitus. This album possesses near all the hits: ‘Lost Cause’, ‘Rip ’n‘ Dig’, ‘Pub’, ‘Back in Town’. And while the Australiana schtick may have become a little dated through the decades, its music will remain timeless.



Splatterheads – Ink of a Madman’s Pen/Filthy Mile

Musical performers in face paint don’t have the greatest of legacies: blackface minstrels, Gene Simmons, Count Grishnackh, Marilyn Manson. The Splatterheads are one, albeit minor, group who help rebalance that stigma. The cover of the band’s ‘Ink of a Mad Man’s Pen’ album hinted at a stale ’90s sound of funk bass, jazzy metal riffs, and self-absorbed vocals. Reality is instead a recording that exhibits perfect fluidity between punk and Australian rock. This album personifies a time when the appeal of sticky, beer-soaked carpets, clothing fragrant with stale nicotine, and damage to my auditory neurons was only just beginning to be satiated by a fake ID and long train rides to Melbourne’s inner-city pubs.



Hard-Ons – Yummy

By the mid-90s, Romper Stomper had made an undesirable impression on too many disgruntled suburban teens. Sleeping over at the house of a girl I was seeing, traditionalist parents consigned me to an older brother’s bedroom. Memory lingers of being confronted by the neo-Nazism of National Action posters and flyers adorning his walls. Coming from an area that was still ostensibly white, and where racist slurs were near-accepted parlance, I’d like to think that being fixated with a band comprised of non-white migrants had an unconsciously mitigating effect on any racist tendencies I was harbouring. At the least I felt uncomfortable with the bullshit National Action were peddling. To actually get to the music itself: this album was a staggering amalgam of speed, power, and hooks. Showing why they were the country’s most popular punk band at the time, ‘Yummy’ is every bit as fulfilling today as it was when I first heard it as a far less discerning teen.



Mindsnare – Credulity

Most gyms provide a soundtrack of moneyed rappers, loathsome ’80s remixes, or Chumbawamba’s cringey chorus of ‘I get knocked down, but I get up again’. Under my dictatorial proprietorship it would be this record. On repeat. Just watch the gains. Seeing an early incarnation of the band, I had no frame of reference for Mindsnare’s distilling of New York hardcore. While the image, or at least attire, of such a scene was not dissimilar to the toughs who hung out picking fights at my local train station, I was nonetheless a convert. Mindsnare’s unbroken three decades as a band has seen them deservingly become the figurehead of Australian underground hardcore. This record arguably stands as their strongest statement for that status.



Mutiny – Rum Rebellion

Admittedly it’s not a seamless transition from knuckle dragging hardcore to folk punk but as someone who properly discovered music in the nineties, you’ll have to forgive some eclecticism. Mutiny were symbolic of, or at least a soundtrack to, the cross-pollination of punk and political activism in the latter-90s into the 2000s: benefit gigs, squat parties, the evading of police, and, at least in my instance, general middle class mischief cloaked in political radicalism. Musically, The Pogues were the easiest comparison – with some additional punk grit – even if Shane McGowan was probably capable of single-handedly drinking Mutiny under the table. Seeing the band consistently, I didn’t have the space to properly acknowledge the true merit of this album. With the distance of a couple of decades, I unashamedly declare this an unheralded Australian classic despite its probable lack of contemporary cachet.



Mid Youth Crisis – Happiness & Authority

By the time of this album’s release pop/melodic/skate punk had become an unabashed means of revenue for larger music companies. I invariably groaned every time Green Day or Offspring was put on at a house party by someone otherwise disinterested in punk. But such is the dogmatism of youth. Earlier iterations of the band possessed an analogous melodic sound, yet MYC’s chosen trajectory became inversely correlative to the path of success: less pop and more politics. Unimpeded, they became the most popular of Melbourne’s underground punk bands. Twenty years on from the release of ‘(I’m) Stranded’, this album fully displayed the scope and ingenuity of Australian punk that had occurred in the interim.

