Abdel Benaddi – A Dream In Essaouira (World Within Worlds)

The Gnawa trance music of Essaouira on the Western Moroccan coast has become increasingly popular in the west in recent years, thanks to folks like Hive Mind who issued the incredible final album, Colours Of The Night, from one of the most famous Gnawa musicians Maalem Mahmoud Gania.

There’s also some pretty incredible fusion acts bouncing around at the moment, merging Gnawa with rock, afrobeat, jazz and electronics. What makes it such a fascinating genre is its distinctiveness, it’s geographic specificity – there is literally nothing else on earth like it. Yet it’s also deeply spiritual, devotional music, an opportunity to commune with the spirits – and if you can’t tell this from even a cursory listen then you are probably from another planet.

There is something pure about Gnawa music, it’s a tradition that stretches back centuries, music that is deeply interwoven into the fabric and culture of Morocco. Abdel Benaddi grew up in it’s heartland in Essaouira surrounded by these sounds and its traditions. A Dream In Essaouira is pure deep spiritual music. The bass twang of the guembri, the ever-present Qraqebs or metal castanets and lead exultant vocals with grouped backing vocals. This is music for trance, with extended instrumental interludes. I’m struck in particular with the speed of the Qraqebs, at times its breakneck, faster than I’ve ever heard them, almost death defying, yet at others the tempo is slowed dramatically, creating some pretty odd time signatures. He even does away with the Qraqebs for one piece, replacing them with handclaps. It feels bold, and it’s impossible not to marvel at the level of musicianship and control.

This music can be relentless, the Qraqebs creating a wall of percussion with the guembri snaking around and through it. With call and response vocals, the effect is hypnotic, out of body, deeply soulful music that flows right through you and heals.

A Dream in Essaouira was recorded right where you would expect, in Essaouira, by Moroccan-Australian producer Julian Belbachir and Dave Godriguez (Godtet). It sounds as authentic as you could imagine. It feels like we’ve been welcomed into their place of worship. I’ve always found Gnawa a deeply joyful and uplifting music and A Dream In Essaouira is no exception. Whilst retaining strong links to the traditions, there’s a certain freedom in tempo that feels like Benaddi is breaking new ground without forgoing what makes Gnawa such a deep, satisfying and all encompassing experience.