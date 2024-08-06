zakè & Angela Winter – Mid Sky (Past Inside the Present)

Mid Sky is the first ever collaboration between the sound artist zakè (the pseudonym of Zach Frizzell) and the vocalist Angela Winter. They have decided over the course of a year to experiment on the ledge between the Earth and the heavens. The result is nearly two hours of eerie drone music, broken only by emotional yet wordless vocals. Zach Frizzell has done his fieldwork, combining sounds from nature with studio sounds to make the sensation of the sheer emptiness of the stratosphere. The pleasant contrast is Angela Winter’s vocals, human tones that fight against the natural realm, reminding us that this liminal zone is still inside our realm. This collaboration needed to happen: these two artists mix perfectly.

Neither artist is new to this at all, and this album indeed seems less radical. Angela Winter’s previous excursions like Sonic Essences have dealt with sheer manipulation of natural sounds, without telling us a definite story. Of course, the moulding of the sound into something ethereal has always been well in her domain. As for zakè, he has dealt with almost every angle of electronica. He has always been working with a variety of other artists, especially on his own Past Inside the Present record label. Mid Sky reminds me a little of his Carolina & Coppice Movements album, where he took to manipulating the background noises in nature with clever distortions and compositions.

The album starts with bringing us through a gale. It begins with a single, drawn-out note that symbolises the hollowing backing of the sky. Then Angela Winter’s vocals are layered on top. Sometimes they are unforgiving like harsh winds, other times they seem more comforting. Then the experience becomes more human. More and more natural sounds are incorporated. The vocals turn from bleakly sustained notes to polyphonic harmonies, and then sometimes even shimmering melodic lines.

In the finale, we are clearly ascending higher into the sky, and that original note has become a series of major chords. The tracks become briefer and more airy. The album ends with musical agreements between the voices and the drones: they melt into each other. It is probably difficult to get a more satisfying ending. Somehow, fifty-thousand feet in the air, both artists have given us an ambient experience worthy of repeating. Though many artists are inspired by nature, few have painted its greatest wonder the way zakè and Angela Winter have. I hope we keep on seeing collaborations of this scale: ambient music is at its best when dealing with themes and landscapes so deep it takes hours to reach the bottom.