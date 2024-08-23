Watch Mike Cooper’s evocative new work

We’ve been fans of UK experimental guitarist and troubadour Mike Cooper for years. We’ve reviewed everything from 2006’s Metal Box to 2015’s excellent Fratello Mare (one of my favourite albums ever). We even spoke with him in 2015 which you can read here. We love his forward thinking approach to the guitar, his unique compositions, his island hopping, his evocative use of field recordings and restless curious spirit. A new Mike Cooper album is a cause for celebration. He doesn’t disappoint.

The deeply tranquil “There Was A Deep Silence, Far Away The Baboons Were Howling For Rain” comes from Cooper’s forthcoming album Slow Motion Lightning. Created in Spain in 2023, it was inspired by the books he was reading at the time,The Guyana Quartet by the Caribbean writer Wilson Harris and Edgar Mittelholzer’s My Bones And My Flute. The stories all take place either in the Amazon basin rainforests of Guyana or the Rupununi Savannah, and Cooper’s pieces are his attempt to conjure up an audio representation of the mental images occurring in his mind as he read the books.

This is what he has to say about it:

“Most of my samples and loops are created using a ukulele, my fingers, a metal hip-flask, (for rum), an empty St James Rum bottle, field recordings from Martinique, electric and acoustic lap steel guitar and a virtual pedal steel guitar. The flute player is unknown but maybe from Vietnam. The titles of my pieces are mostly taken from the two books as well as the title, Slow Motion Lightning, which resonated with me as a description of our current situation with regards climate change, and other man made disasters that have occurred since beginning the pieces. Slow Motion Lightning; deadly and unpredictable never strikes twice in the same place except when it does.”

Slow Motion Lightning will be released via Room40 on the 1st of November 2024. You can find it here.