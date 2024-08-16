Hatis Noit – Estalagem Ponta Do Sol: 14th of August 2024 Madeira Portugal

Ponta Do Sol on the Portuguese island of Madeira is renowned for its stunning sunsets, with the sun dramatically descending into the ocean to end the day. During these summer months it can be quite a hectic destination with tourist numbers increasing from even a few years ago. Perched above the rugged cliffs and accessible via elevator is Estalagem Ponta Do Sol, who for over a decade have run a series of summer concerts, the L Series, that have boasted the likes of Thurston Moore, Lonnie Holley, and Tanya Tagaq though also numerous other Portuguese and even Madeiran artists. Their intimate, carefully curated performances on a small grassed area with the ocean and the lights from nearby houses as a backdrop, feel a world away from the chaos down below. It’s quickly become one of my favourite places to see music.

Japanese artist Hatis Noit’s 2022 Erased Tapes album Aura left quite an impression. Its neo classical vocal loops seemed to reference everything from classical music to pop, to the avant garde and was a haunting hypnotic work that felt like it came from another world. Tonight to an enthusiastic and at times bewildered audience she built her pieces live on stage, layer by layer via her looper. It was incredible to witness the sheer musicality of her approach to her pedal, her remarkable vocal range ensuring the mixes never felt anything but clear, all layers discernible.

Using only her voice, her live performance really showcased her variety of vocal approaches and awareness of traditions – even if they’re filtered through her own unique style. At one moment she sounds like a violin, the next a bird. The music is so carefully constructed, it feels almost ritualistic, connected to something deep and primitive. Though I guess working with the human voice allows you to tap into centuries old traditions from almost every culture – even if Noit does feel like she’s forging new ground and developing her own new traditions.

The one exception to her live on stage music creation was the utilisation of field recordings she made in Fukushima of ocean and construction sounds. She mixed this quite high, while adding her layers of vocals low within the mix, interacting with the natural rhythms of the recording. She spoke honestly about the nuclear disaster and her initial fear of being invited to perform there. The piece was confronting and haunting, demonstrating the fragility of the human voice within the unpredictable power of Mother Nature.

Another fascinating aspect of her performance was her use of tuning forks, often putting a fork to her ear to assist her to find the correct pitch for her next vocal layer.

Her final piece was strangely fitting. She spoke about attending a festival in mainland Portugal and being surprised by the ferocity of nearby forest fires. She was later told it was the oil in the eucalyptus trees, and that the trees regenerate via fire. It felt particularly pertinent as a fire had broken out tonight in nearby Serra de Agua, and at the time of writing has spread dramatically due to Madeira’s inaccessible conditions. The piece which she titled Eucalyptus, was a breathy vocal drone punctuated by the almost animalistic gasps she created by hitting herself in the chest before singing melodically and whispering over the top. Like much of her work it was strange and haunting. It felt uniquely personal, a communication straight from her heart, eschewing words in favour of raw emotion.