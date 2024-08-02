Cyclic Selects: MJ O’Neill

Brisbane based MJ O’Neill has previously worked in everything from rave to more club influenced sounds, to electro percussion, mutant hip hop, and noise. She releases most of her music twice a year packaged together on bandcamp, though her most recent release is via a Guide to Saints/Room40. 932 Sirens is exactly as the title advertises, a strange cacophony of layered siren sounds. It was assembled from material drawn from ‘Large-Scale Audio Dataset for Emergency Vehicle Sirens and Road Noises’ by Muhammad Usaid, Muhammad Asif, Tabarka Rajab, Samreen Hussain, Sheikh Muhammad Munaf, and Sarwar Wasi. You would expect it to be an unrepentant burst of noise, however there are some strange almost haunting moments interspersed with the expected intensity. A lot of this has to do with the layering, utilising drones, reverb and faraway sounds. At times it’s even quite hypnotic. Off the back of such an intriguing release and with such a varied back catalogue we wanted to know more, so we asked MJ about the music that moves her.



Salt Coast by Kae Tempest

For a long time, I felt like Kae Tempest was dancing with me from an immense and unknowable distance. Which, I think, most fans of theirs probably feel. But, when they played Meanjin last year, there was a moment in this song where they and I locked eyes in the front row. They looked to be speaking to me entirely. So swept up in the moment, I felt like I was watching a friend and I just spontaneously gave a big wave. They laughed a little and smiled and went on with the show. It was one of the most wonderful things that’s ever happened to me.



Out in the Streets by Africa Hitech

When I first heard it, this song challenged everything about me. I hated it. I couldn’t make sense of it. Now, over a decade later, I feel baffled that anyone could do anything other than deliriously, manically dance to it. In a lot of ways, I still can’t make sense of it. I just know I love it and I think that everyone should hear it.



Poison Dart by The Bug (Feat. Warrior Queen)

Long ago, I interviewed Kevin Martin. He told me when he handed his album London Zoo over for release, he wanted to break down and cry because he’d screwed it all up so much. It went on to become one of the most acclaimed albums of its decade. That comforted me a lot. Because, I feel like that all the time. And, if he can feel like that about a song as perfect as this, I know it’s not a fear either of us have to listen to much.



The Death & Resurrection Show by Killing Joke

When I heard this song, I felt like someone had pulled back the veil on the world; that I’d always suspected a deeper world behind it all but always feared I was going mad. Hearing this sound and voice and perspective changed that. I actually only started making music ‘seriously’ because I ran out of Killing Joke albums to listen to and I needed more.



Don’t You Know Who I Am by Happyland

I owe so much of my life and art to the many invisible and semi-visible artists of Maganjin/Brisbane. A one-off project made by members of Spiderbait and Regurgitator long since faded to the backdrop of local history, Happyland’s Don’t You Know Who I Am came to me as a kid on an early morning watch of Rage. I used to belt the chorus out around my rural primary school playground. Beyond the history books, cities are shaped by projects like this and I love them to bits.



I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone by Sleater-Kinney

My absolute favourite band, Sleater-Kinney initially bounced off me like a tennis ball thrown at a balloon. Then, on a long drive to a hidden church on the outskirts of Rathdowney, it hit me like an electrical current. It feels like every second of Sleater-Kinney’s music screams with defiance. It comforts and exhilarates me, all at once. Whenever this song plays, I just want to scream with every emotion I’ve got in me.



Queer by Garbage

Everything I love in music is wrapped up in Garbage, somehow. The electronics. The experimentation. The rock fury. The unabashed love of pop. The older I get, the more I appreciate that I found a band like them when I was so young. I didn’t have the words for being transgender or pansexual. But, Garbage spoke to the vibe in the perfect way at the perfect age. To me, ‘queer’ always meant ‘cool’, because I heard this song before I heard any insults or slurs.



Ode to My Family by The Cranberries

One of the most important journeys of my life has been my growing understanding of my Irish heritage and culture. In Australia, the idea of culture is twisted into a lot of unpleasant shapes. The Cranberries and a lot of other artists helped me understand culture as a place of comfort, kindness, nourishment, and solidarity. When trauma grabs hold of me and I can’t take it any longer, I’ll often just put on this song and let the tears come.



Scrambled Egg Zone by Masafumi Ogata, Naofumi Hataya, and Tomonori Sawada

I can’t overstate the influence of videogame music on my work as an artist, especially the music of Sega Master System games. Sadly, videogame music is still very poorly documented and honoured. I struggled a lot to figure out which of the three credited composers of Sonic 2 composed this piece and couldn’t resolve it. It should be put in the hall of fame, though. It’s just utterly tremendous. Because it was at the end of the game, I used to beg my brothers to do the level select cheat to get me to this level on Sonic 2, just so I could listen to the music again and again.



Treaty (Filthy Lucre Remix) by Yothu Yindi

In a way, this song represents the platonic ideal of music to me. It’s political. It’s joyous. It’s reverential. It’s playful. It’s uncompromising. It has plinky-plonk rave piano. Rave music was one of my first loves as a little toddler. I’d get up very early to watch Rage and hear the wild dance music that they’d play at 5am or 6am. The Filthy Lucre Remix of Yothu Yindi’s Treaty embodies everything I adored about the experience and everything I value today. Let the music lead and give the land back to the land’s Indigenous communities. Let justice flow.

932 Sirens will be released via a Guide To Saints/Room40 on the 23rd of August 2024. You can find it here.