Garlo Jo: “Luckily sometimes you can get something you were dreaming about”

Garlo Jo from Bordeaux is a musician whose long career has included developing a technique that is a modern interpretation of the aeolian harp, where wind plays an instrument to produce an otherworldly sound. It was the online Vent de Guitares project that broadcast this approach and Garlo’s encouragement for musicians from around the world to contribute that introduced him. Over the last decade Cyclic Defrost’s writer Jason Richardson collaborated (as Bassling) with Garlo and learned more about projects that have taken him from France to Japan and North America. The opportunity to interview the musician and look back on his career was prompted by the Haiku Down Under event, which will also include a presentation with Naviar Records’ Marco Sebastiano Alessi on the potential for short poems to contribute to music and exhibitions.

Jason Richardson: Can we start with your earliest memories of music? Do you remember what made you want to be a musician?

Garlo Jo: Music for me began with campfires and acoustic guitar at 10 or 11. I was in the French Eclaireurs movement, a kind of Scouts but a secular and mixed movement with boys and girls together, not really in traditional style. It was the 1970’s, and after I was in a high school downtown Bordeaux where many rock bands emerged; I was with them.

I was not really interested in university, music was much easier to meet people and have fun. I think the bass guitar turned me into a musician. I began playing some gigs, guitar and bouzouki in a folk style and I fell in love with bass guitar so I turned to a mix of folk and rock. And my first try with a fuzz box on my bass made me crazy.

In the beginning of the 1980’s I began working in recording studios for my bands and also I was asked for help on bass parts or arrangements ideas for other people. I realized that music was not just for music and that music was used for movies and other stuff. A friend asked me to make the music for his first movie; animated movie Visage

In 1981, I was working on the music with just pen and paper. My friend Benoit Arene was working on his movie ( he was pleased when he could shoot five seconds a day) and I made the music before the movie. When we synchronized the music and the movie and that everything was matching I decided I can work in a recording studio and began composing for different stuff. I was self-educated, knowing nothing about solfege but began working with an Atari computer. JR: Does this lead to the recordings with the wind? How did that project develop? GJ: In Bordeaux, we are not far from the ocean. One day on the beach, I heard an acoustic guitar laid down on the sand making some sound in the wind. I wanted to try to turn that sound into music.

I now have experienced a lot with different types of guitars, different chords at different places.



54 guitars played by the wind on the highest sand dune in Europe, in fact it was bass, classical, electro-acoustic and electric guitars. In 1994, we made Vent de Guitares, a geo-acoustic creation, a work of land art as well as a world premiere.

I was working a lot in recording studios trying to control sounds as much as I could but with geo-acoustic recordings I couldn’t control so much. I was just one parameter among the others. Sounds in the wind depend on the weather, day, the hour, the direction and power of the wind, of the place, of the guitar, of the open tunings. Uncertainty. And luckily sometimes you can get something you were dreaming about. JR: It’s a process that I tried with your encouragement and it’s rewarding, but one has to be patient. Thinking of uncertainty, do you feel that adds something to the experience? Does the role of chance make it more engaging, like the way gambling is addictive? GJ: I agree with you, uncertainty and chance are part of the process of playing music with the wind. People are not used to music played by the wind nor with the process of making it.

Usually composers write their ideas so orchestras will play their music exactly the way they wrote it. I prefer now to give directions without too many boundaries. It’s because of that I like to go outside from time to time to escape the universe of a recording studio and certainties and to make some experiences with the instruments we are used to, like guitars. We can imagine open tunings or new mixes between them made by the wind and percussions or whatever. In 1996 I worked on a CD and book called Because Mots Notes, where I asked writers to read their texts. The idea was to make the music after their readings. Because Mots Notes is mainly in French, but I also asked Kenneth White a scottish writer who wrote his text in both French and English. And Night in the Labrador — the idea of mixing literature with music was there. JR: When did you become interested in haiku? Are there other types of literature that you’ve explored? The CD Vent de Guitares was released in 1995 and this album was listened to by the French Institute of Kyushu in Japan. They asked me to come in 1998 to imagine a geo-acoustic creation. I was for two weeks in Fukuoka, where I met musicians, companies and I made a proposition to a communication company in Fukuoka.

The idea was to mix nature, modernity and tradition. How can European and Japanese creators act together with the wind? In 1999 I made KAZE (that word means wind in Japanese). Kaze was a geo acoustic creation for three days with 30 guitars, furins ( little japanese chimes), flags, bamboos and big bamboos flutes.

It included ‘Taikos 2’ with an adaptation of a haiku from Basho at 1’00 in Japanese, and ‘Le Wa’ with haikus and texts in Japanese and French. We performed concerts mixing a European rock trio with Japanese traditional musicians (Taikos and sho) and a three-week exhibition. During the concerts, different texts and haikus were included in the music in French and Japanese.

In Japan I understood the importance of haikus. A Kyushu newspaper had a haiku each week-end and before the concerts we organised a haiku contest. Maybe haikus is a way to feel nature, even in a big city like Fukuoka, you can listen to the wind by means of bamboo, flags and furins… and haikus.



JR: Wow, that looks like a big production. Are there other ways that you have worked with haiku? GJ: Yes, that was huge and incredible in Japan. But to calm down the motor and the head, after that I made Earth Link in the Navajo reservation. No funding, no institution, nobody interested in it. I was alone with one bass and one guitar. But that’s another story. To go back on the subject, I realised the whole world is interested in haikus. There are many writers in Japan but also in Romania, Canada, France. I am not a specialist of haiku but I love haiku because it is short poetry that I don’t want to describe but to feel. My first meeting with the haiku was in Fukuoka, Japan in 1999. Haiku is still part of Japanese culture in schools, newspapers, libraries, radios. I wanted to add haikus to my show KAZE dedicated to the meeting of modernity and nature, music and wind.

We organized a haiku competition with the big Kyushu newspaper, Nishinihon Shimbun, that used to have haikus every weekend. We were looking for haikus about the wind. We got around 20 answers and Katsuko Tanaka from Hakata won the first prize with his haiku (track 98 on the CD): 春風に 人の心も 天にます Avec le vent du printemps le bonheur s’élève dans le ciel Something like: With the spring wind Happiness uplift in the sky There are haiku competitions, newsletters, infos, clubs everywhere in Japan of course but also in the whole world now. When I decided to make a full album with haikus I searched for haikus and found that there are French haikus in France, Belgium,Switzerland and many writers from Quebec are making haikus. My wife Yumiko Machino made the translations into French from Japanese. I chose and worked on 150 haikus. I rejected many because my music was bad, others were rejected with the French actor during recording sessions because there was no feeling at all. There remained 75 haikus from contemporary writers, including André Duhaime, Damien Gabriels, Dominique Chipot, Francine Minguez, Frans Terryn, Jeanne Painchaud, Joël Couttausse, Katsuko Tanaka, Kenneth White, Luc Bordes and Michèle Leclerc. These were presented with 24 classical haikus from the masters Bashô, Hôsai, Issa, Kyorai, Ryokan and Shiki. Haiku is about something the whole world can feel like seasons, nature but also the city or a place you work in. On the CD, each haiku is related to the haiku before by its evocation or by the music. You can listen to my progression or make your own progression. 99 Haikus was also released as an audio book where you can choose between French a Japanese or no voice or no music, or change the timing, etc.

https://open.spotify.com/intl-fr/album/4LnDhe7Z38GMmDjZFQHR6D

https://books.apple.com/fr/book/la-musique-des-ha%C3%AFkus/id827507235?ign-mpt=uo%3D4 I focused on French and Japanese. I think that the ideal way of listening to this CD is to have one and only one haiku each day for 99 days. A radio station in Kyushu broadcasted the CD that way. It has 99 haikus because 99 tracks is the limit for CDs. Each haiku is read in French and Japanese by two excellent comedians.

I love in the haikus the idea that they are based on something that everybody can understand or feel like seasons and nature, but also now subjects like the city, the place of work.

The traditional structure of 5/7/5 is not so important now. Haiku must evoke an instant with only words. The writer must enable the reader or listener to listen to, feel, touch, taste. It’s an important style of poetry and I like to associate music with haikus.

JR: That’s a succinct description of haiku. Do you want to discuss Earth Link? I’m sure it’d be interesting to learn more.

GJ: I was born in Wendake reserve in Quebec, Canada. My father was French and my mother was Canadian from Saskatchewan. My grandparents arrived from France in rural Saskatchewan at the beginning of the 19th Century, where English settlers had already taken the good places for farming. Bad places remaining were for French and Ukrainian immigrants and Cree. My grandparents live near Cree people. My grandmother was speaking French and Cree. She refused to speak English all her life.

I arrived in France at the age of seven but I remember my holiday times in Saskatchewan and Calgary with so many natives everywhere. So for a long time I wanted to work on a project with natives. I tried in Saskatoon but everyone I met was more interested in country music and didn’t really understand me – that Canadian-French guy who wanted to mix modern music with native american music … and wind!?

My Canadian projects failed. So I decided to go to the biggest native reserve in the USA to try to meet people.



I became friends with two Navajo and Sioux healing singers, Verdell Primeaux and Johnny Mike, as well as a Zuni flute player Fernando Cellicion. My idea of working with the wind was understood by friends and musicians but no French or American or Navajo institution was interested in it. So I changed the method. First I made the compositions and rented for two days a session in a Santa Fe recording studio to record the voices, the flute and traditional drums. After the recordings I knew the chords that I needed to be played by the wind. I made two days of recording in the wind in front of Monument Valley with just a guitar and a bass. All the songs and tunes are co-signed by us. I made two trips in the Navajo reservation and four corners region in 1997 and 98, two weeks each. Driving everywhere to find a windy spot, meeting people and institutions in New Mexico and Arizona. Zuni pueblo w Fernando Cellicion https://album.link/fr/i/875993136

Earth link https://album.link/fr/i/876056394 Canyon de Chelly live https://youtu.be/dk9SE5jhHzU?feature=shared

Go in beauty live https://youtu.be/8wqzd98McYc?feature=shared JR: I wonder if you have any thoughts about your creative career? Do you see patterns or themes? What has kept you making music in so many different ways? GJ: I am 66 now, my last CD Coaltar was released last September. It’s a CD of songs in French and I am sure that is my last CD ever. I’m happy with what I ve done before, I am a self-educated musician and I don’t care about styles. Music is just a way to express myself and to meet people.