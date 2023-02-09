Listen to Acid Arab’s banging new track

Acid Arab are a Paris-based, French-Algerian electronic music collective who specialise in dancefloor shaking Arabic bangers. They also frequently collaborate with some innovative vocalists and instrumentalists, including the likes of Algerian legend Rachid Taha and Syrian keyboard maestro Rizan Said (Omar Souleyman). They’ve just released their third album, Trois, in which they’ve collaborated with another diverse range of vocalists including Taha again who recorded vocals on an iphone ‘one night,’ as well as seven other guest vocalists from North Africa, Syria & Turkey: Wael Alkak, Cem Yldiz, Ghizlane Melih, Khnafer Lazhar, Sofiane Saidi, Fella Soltana, and Cheb Halim.

You can check out our review of their debut album, 2016’s Musique de France here.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Algerian gasba, Anatolian trance, synthetic dabkeh, bionic raï… after spending close to ten years exploring diverse genres of music through their numerous collaborations and their constant travels all around the Mediterranean and beyond, Acid Arab keep pushing the envelope and expanding their musical territories, as attested by this sumptuous new album.”

Trois is out now on Crammed Discs. You can find it here.