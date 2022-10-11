Clan Analogue celebrate 30 years of underground music in Melbourne this week

Celebrating 30 years of underground music, legendary Australian electronic music collective Clan Analogue continue their Electronic Weekend at 303 in the Melbourne Fringe on Saturday, 15th of October, with MicroVirtuosity at Bar 303, 303 High St Northcote. MicroVirtuosity celebrates the use of micro-instruments in electronic music with live sets from accomplished performers utilising battery-powered synths, miniature noise-making devices, boutique instruments and smartphones.

MicroVirtuosity begins at 6pm with an open-entry electronic music jam session. Bring your own noise-making machine of any kind to join in with other electronic music enthusiasts. Open to any experience levels or stylistic inclinations!

From 8pm the night moves to live micro-instrument sets from a selection of Clan Analogue artists, including Aday, Reductionist, 477, Kable54 and Evan Sparks, all performing from the centre of the room for audience members to get a close-up view of micro-virtuosity in action.

Aday experiments with hacking and DIY modifications of hardware, video game consoles and obsolete PCs. Reductionist assembles a random selection of miniature synths to explore the sonic macro-Universe. 477 uses Arduino-based sound modules, topped with varied mobile devices, compounded into individualistic sonic murals.

Kable54 has been commissioned by Clan Analogue to exclusively reveal newly decrypted sonic messages received from the Future Security Agency, making the trip from Adelaide to present this work. MicroVirtuosity will close with a live ambient dreampunk set from Evan Sparks.

Clan Analogue’s MicroVirtuosity takes place at Bar 303, 303 High St, Northcote, from 6pm to midnight on Saturday 15th of October. Clan Analogue’s Electronic Weekend at 303 begins on Friday night with RockNo.

Tickets for MicroVirtuosity and Clan Analogue’s Electronic Weekend at 303 are available from here.