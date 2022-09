Melbourne electronic post-punk duo HTRK performed live in the Drama Theatre on the 27th of May 2022. The set draws heavily from their 2021 album, ‘Rhinestones’. You can read our 2015 interview with them here.

Setlist:

Sunlight Feels Like Bee Stings

Gilbert and George

Valentina

Fast Friend

Rentboy

Poison

Reverse Deja vu

Real Headfuck

Kiss Kiss and Rhinestones

You can find more information here.