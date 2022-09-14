Listen to the extreme improvisation of Keiji Haino & SUMAC’s latest music

Legendary Japanese experimental artist Keiji Haino & forward thinking American-Canadian metal trio SUMAC have announced their third collaboration, a forthcoming album Into this juvenile apocalypse our golden blood to pour let us never. “A shredded coiled cable within this cable sincerity could not be contained” is our first taste of it, and well, perhaps not unexpectedly it’s weird, heavy and pretty free wheeling. In fact it feels like their improvising with violent and dangerously live electrics and someone could get hurt. It’s pretty extreme.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Like its predecessor, Even for just the briefest moment Keep charging this “expiation” Plug in to make it slightly better (Trost Records, 2019), Into this juvenile apocalypse… captures Haino and the three members of SUMAC live on stage, navigating a series of spontaneous compositions in front of an attentive audience, with no prior discussions or planning involving the direction of the music. Recorded on May 21, 2019, at the Astoria Hotel on Vancouver BC’s notorious East Hastings Street as a one-off performance during a short North American tour for Haino, the six compositions comprising Into this juvenile apocalypse… showcase a musical unit bouncing unfiltered ideas off of one another, mining a trove of textures and timbres from their armory to buoy and bolster these living and breathing pieces. Like so many albums documenting free music, the thrill here is in the tight rope walk, the wavering moments of uncertainty, and the ecstatic moments of shared brilliance.”

Into this juvenile apocalypse our golden blood to pour let us never will be released via Thrill Jockey on the 7th of October. You can find it here.