Watch ‘New Universe’ the new song from Szun Waves

Szun Waves is a trio of UK producer Luke Abbott (Earlham Mystics), UK saxophonist Jack Wyllie (Portico Quartet) and Australian drummer Laurence Pike (PVT/Triosk). Their music exists at the nexus of electronica, jazz, ambient and kosmische. It’s weird, beautiful and quite experimental.

‘New Universe’ is the first taste of their forthcoming album Earth Patterns, their third in 5 years. It was recorded towards the end of their 2019 European tour, locking themselves away in the studio for three days of improvisation.

We’re big fans of Pike, you can read a Cyclic Selects from him here, and we spoke to him about his solo album Prophecy in 2020. You can read that interview here. And a review of Prophecy here.

This is what Abbot has to say about it:

“I think the record we’ve ended up with is an emotional outpouring. There’s a fluidity to it that feels like we tapped into something quite raw. The last record felt like drifting in space but I see this new record as a journey from the outer reaches of the universe down onto the earth, like a macrocosm to microcosm arc.”

Earth Patterns will be released on the 19 August 2022 by The Leaf Label. You can find it here.