Listen to Decibel’s ‘Majority of One’ and see them in Melbourne and Perth

Like many of us the Decibel New Music Ensemble had its plans over the last couple of years thwarted, so they pivoted online with the part cinema, part experimental 2 Minutes From Home series. They’ve now returned with two concert programs and a new album on Swiss label, Hat Hut.

The program presents a range of historic and recent works including pieces by Milan Knížák, John Cage, Cat Hope, Lindsay Vickey, Annika Moses, Chris De Groot and The Velvet Underground.

Decibel’s Artistic Director Cat Hope has this to say about it:

“Since the invention of the gramophone in the late nineteenth century, composers have experimented with using the player and records in their music as instruments, scores and sound materials.In this concert we’ll explores the turntable in music across a range of approaches, from the deliberate use of breakage, the integration of purpose cut and prepared records, to the integration of the skilled turntable performer.”

Revolution is the first to feature the turntable and vinyl record in every work of an entire program, providing a detailed overview of the possibilities for records and record players in new music.

Beginning on June 28 at Melbourne Recital Centre, Decibel’s performance in Primrose Potter Salon fuses vinyl records, turntables, and chamber music in an experimental music performance.

And then on July 11 at Revelation Film Festival in Perth and on July 26 at Melbourne Recital Centre, Decibel will present Two Minutes From Home live for the very first time, featuring the 20 x two-minute audio visual music commissions that were released online in 2020.

The ensemble’s recent album on Hat Hut is made up exclusively of Cat Hope’s compositions and features Cat Hope – flute, double bass, compositon, Lindsay Vickery – reeds, composition, programming, Aaron Wyatt – viola, IOS programming, Tristen Parr – cello, production, Stuart James – piano, composition, programming, sound design and Louise Devenish – percussion. You can find it here.