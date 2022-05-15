Listen to ‘The Organ That Made You Bleed’ from Clarice Jensen’s incredible Drone Studies

Originally released on cassette about three years ago via Geographic North, Brooklyn based Clarice Jensen’s Drone Studies has now been reissued by VAAGNER. It’s a testament to the works impact and continuing appeal.

Jensen is a composer (most recently film) and cellist who has recorded and performed with Jóhann Jóhannsson, Stars of the Lid, Owen Pallett, Max Richter and numerous others. She is also the artistic director of ACME (the American Contemporary Music Ensemble), which has performed pieces from the likes of Philip Glass, Steve Reich, Terry Riley, and Gavin Bryars. Drone Studies was her second album and its safe to say it created quite an impact with its strange dense electronics and unique approach to cello. It’s pretty incredible.

This is what they have to say about it:

“It also documents a turning point in Clarice’s career, one where her classically trained background started to converged and overlap with her interests in improvisational electronics and drone music. As a result, the aptly titled Drone Studies shows Clarice at her most exploratory, introspective, and daring, channeling her areas of interest into a collage of richly textured timbers, and cello movements of sublime tension.”

Drone Studies is out via VAAGNER. You can find it here.