Listen to the incredible psychedelic funk from Ernest Honny

We just had to post this. It’s the work of Ernest Honny, who worked mainly as a session keyboardist and recording engineer. And it’s incredible. We know about it because it was included on Essiebons Special 1973 – 1984 // Ghana Music Power House – released by Analog Africa in January. They feature four Honny tracks and they’re all this kind of incredible psychedelic keyboard funk. If this doesn’t blow your mind nothing will.

This is what they have to say about it:

“For most of the 1970s Essilfie-Bondzie’s Dix and Essiebons labels were synonymous with the best in modern highlife, and his roster was a who’s-who of highlife legends. C.K. Mann, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Kofi Papa Yankson, Ernest Honny, Rob ‘Roy’ Raindorf and Ebo Taylor all released some of their greatest music under the Essiebons banner.”

Essiebons Special 1973 – 1984 is released via Analog Africa. You can find it here.