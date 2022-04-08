Watch the gorgeous ‘Shallow’ from Claire Cross’ new album

‘Shallow’ is the second single from Melbourne electric bassist and composer Claire Cross’ forthcoming ambient chamber album Into Light. Claire has numerous projects across numerous musical styles, she leads her own improvised jazz-rock ensemble ‘The SURFACE project’, is a founding member of the all female-band the Spire Ensemble, and is bassist and vocalist for the indie Australiana band The Outdoor Type.

Into Light was a commission in 2019 by the Melbourne International Jazz Festival. ‘Shallow’ was filmed in St. John’s Anglican church in Camberwell, Melbourne, by Andrew Watson from Semi Conductor Media. The album is a deep contemplative work that features incredible local musicians such Harry Cook, Flora Carbo, Jordan Murray, Biddy Connor, Stephanie Arnold, Kieran Ebert, Joseph Batrouney, Gelareh Pour, Hannah Cameron, Joshua Barber & Lewis Pierre-Humbert. It’s nothing short of breathtaking existing somewhere between new music, jazz, chamber music and ambient – never really settling in any one place.

This is what Claire has to say about it:

“I wanted to visually present the deeply warm and intimate nature of this music and the special connected energy that is created and really envelopes the group when playing together. The resonant and cavernous room that we filmed this in really complemented the music and the acoustic qualities of the ensemble. Andrew did a beautiful job in really capturing the group in this solemn and introspective space. Churches are obviously deeply sacred and personal spaces for many people to reflect within, and I felt that filming at St John’s aligned with the themes of the suite, and was the spirit that I wanted to present this music in.”

Into Light will be released on the 13th of May. You can find it here.