Watch a NSFW video by mysterious Melbourne artist Trentacles

Last year we premiered a video for Melbourne artist Trentacles of his incredibly juvenile and suggestive track ‘Donkey’ which married a yearning for anal escapades with 80’s Australian (predominantly fast food) television commercials. We did it because the track was a strange and hilarious earworm and because it was just funny – making us reflect on how rare humour appears in music – particularly weirdo bedroom music.

Well Trentacles, who seems like a cross between a naughtier Ween meeting The 2 Live Crew if they thought they were early Beck, has another video and its similarly NSFW. The track is ‘Slutty Boy’ and it comes from his 2nd EP (not counting his Christmas mixtape thing), Do The Funk and Shush which is similarly juvenile, experimental, hilarious and kinda creepy. It’s the kind of music just stays in your head for days and no matter what you do you cant get it out. After a while you get more than a bit worried about yourself.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Trentacles is angry but funky. He wants your soul but he’s not going to do anything with it once he gets it. Stupid music for stupid people.”

Seems about right.

Do The Funk and Shush is out via Bad Laser. You can find the free download here.