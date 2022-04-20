‘ t Geruis – Bain D’Étoiles (LAAPS)

So another release from Belgium artist ‘ t Geruis. It’s kind’ve interesting to consider how two years ago I’d never heard of him, yet fell hard for his debut release on Lost Tribe Sound, Slow Dance on Moss Beds and had to know more – you can read our interview here. Now I’m three albums in and I can’t imagine a sonic world without him. I guess what I enjoyed most about his music is it’s grainy lo fi late night nature and in particular his use of repetition. He has a remarkable way of being wedded to a repetitive cadence – admittedly often quite plodding or nodding and yet you never grow tired of it, instead all you do is fall further and further into it – and its immensely satisfying.

Bain D’Étoiles precedes his two previous albums, and was recorded between August 2020 and March 2021. I’m not sure if this knowledge helps or hinders. It’s tempting to scrutinise this music to trace his development, but to be fair I’d believe you if you told me this was recorded last week. If anything it feels like some of the instruments are less obscured by sonic detritus, but its just as evocative and intoxicating as his previous future albums. Some of the pieces also feel less cemented into a repetitive loop with more obvious developments, which is neither good nor bad, it just is. It’s such beautiful gentle music. It’s music for hynoticism, that lulls you into itself until you feel gloriously submerged.

It feels a little too active to classify as ambient, but ‘ t Geruis is one of those unique artists that has endless ability to craft these incredibly evocative pieces that dramatically change the physical and internal space for the better.