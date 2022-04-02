Listen to Eugene Carchesio’s new work from his forthcoming Room40 album

Eugene Carchesio is a fascinating musical figure, a Brisbane-based artist who works in collage, drawing, watercolour and sound, I first became aware of him via a duo with Leighton Craig called Leaves, which saw them recording gentle calming works in the garden. You can read our review here . What I didnt know at the time was that he had been in groups such as The Deadnotes, The Lost Domain and worked extensively under pseudo-names such as DNE. Room40 have championed his work for a long time, I’m a big fan of his 2012 – 2013 archival works Circle Music and Circle Music II, which saw him delving into some pretty incredible minimal techno – like really minimal. It’s mind blowing. You can find it here if you’re curious.

His latest work was recorded live at MONO40 at The Institute Of Modern Art in Queensland and was specially commissioned by Lawrence English. Whilst still electronic in nature there’s quite a lot more going on, and this piece, MONOlive III, has a really interesting relationship with percussion, feeling almost metronomic, using repetition to create a peculiar hypnotic or out of body experience.

This is what Room40 have to say about him:

“Carchesio’s work across sound and image is one that seems unbounded and free. He is never settled, though equally never undirected. Each work, like the one that came before it and the one that follows carve out a special place in the world’s they inhabit. They each create their own relation in space and time, and in doing so offer a unique opportunity for approaching the multifarious universe that Eugene Carchesio continues to grow.”

It comes from the album MONOlive which will be released via Room40 on the 22nd of April 2022. You can find it here.