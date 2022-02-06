Acid Mothers Reynols – Vol.2 (Hive Mind Records)

Japan’s guitar worshipping psychedelic drone monsters Acid Mothers Temple and Argentina’s weirdo conceptual experimentalists Reynols are possibly the least likely two bands you could imagine to team up for an album. Except they already have. Vol.1 was released in 2020. Released via France’s Vert Pituite La Belle label, it stemmed from a session in 2017 when Acid Mothers Temple toured Argentina. Acid Mothers Temple are suckers for collaboration, having previously released similar type albums with the likes of Guru Guru Guru, Bardo Pond and Gong.

Vol.2 comes from the same session 2017 as the first, and it’s easy to see why these recordings have now found the light of day. Both bands have retained their own unique identity, there’s squealing guitars, tripped out psychedelic chugging, strange wailing and some very odd experimental (?) piano. Curiously it feels like you can see the ingredients from each band as they come together, but this is also where the alchemy occurs. At times it feels like they’re each playing different genres of music at the same time, yet somehow the music melds and they create this new other, a lazy freejazz honky tonk psychedelia perhaps? It’s hard to know what you’d call it. At times it feels like a bar room blues boogie except the bar is on fire and the walls are slowly melting into the floor.

It’s such a joy filled forward thinking collaboration. You can tell that there was a real openness and sense of exploration occurring here. No one seems particularly perturbed about what is being created, what it means, how people will perceive it – rather it seems that weight was given to the very act of creation itself of being pushed into new and interesting directions and the joy this discovery brings.

I don’t know what this is and I love that. It’s ridiculously inspiring, frequently funny and it rocks out with a loose kind of messy abandon that makes you lament the fact that everyone else seems to want to colour within the lines. Surely that’s not what rock is about? Actually I’m pretty sure it’s not what music is about.