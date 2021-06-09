Watch Haco’s beautiful new clip

Haco is the founder, singer, lyricist and composer of the legendary avant-pop group After Dinner. As a musician and sound artist based in in Kobe, Japan she has released numerous solo albums including collaborations with the likes of Toshiya Tsunoda and cellist Hiromichi Sakamoto. Her works of atmospheric leftfield pop, where field recording, electronics and layers of floating voice enmesh into the totally unique idiosyncratic, are really something special.

Her latest album, Nova Naturo (Someone Good/Room40) sees her working alongside “the French improvised guitarist Manuel Adnot, the drummer & pianist Tetsuji Matsuo, and the double bassist Makoto Inada, who are based in Kobe. Also on this record is Stabilo (Speaker Gain Teardrop) from the Hiroshima ambient scene, and Tarnovski (Gurun Gurun), a key figure in Czech experimen- tal-electro music, who were previously involved in her album, ‘Qoosui’. There is also a collaborative track with the electronic music maestro Keiichi Sugimoto (Vegpher).”

The video for Spinning Lantern was actually created by Melbourne based artist Eiichi Tosaki (b. Osaka), using his system of Bimanual Coordination Drawing (BCD). He has used two LED lights manipulated in the darkness using two hands, and used MAX/MSP to live trace their motion paths. It’s pretty amazing and quite painterly.

Nova Naturo will be released via Someone Good/ Room40 on the 18th of June 21. You can find it here.