Listen to Snawklor’s first new music for 10 years

Snawklor is a Melbourne duo of Nathan Gray and Dylan Martorell, or was, or is, well anyway after a series of releases on Marsupial Sounds, Synaesthesia and Outer in the first decade of the 2000’s they’ve been reasonably quiet for some time. Until now, releasing two EP’s, the first of which is Perfumed Ground. We interviewed them in the early days of our print based magazine that we haven’t gotten around to digitizing yet, but we do have an interview from 2008 about their visual art, where they designed our cover amongst other things. You can read that here.

This is what they have to say about Perfumed Ground:

“Stochastic shards of smashed percussion, tympanum tickling tones, interruptions, accidents and environments blended together in remote live improvisations between Berlin, Warsaw and Melbourne.”

Perfumed Ground is released on 7th of May 2021. You can find it here.