Listen to a forthcoming collection from musique concrète pioneer Beatriz Ferreyra

Argentine born, French based composer Beatriz Ferreyra has played a hushed but utterly critical role in the development of musique concrète since its early days. Working alongside Pierre Schaeffer during the writing of Solfège de l’Objet Sonore, Ferreyra left GRM to pursue her compositional research outside the confines of the institution. Canto+, one of only a few collections of her work available on vinyl, collects work across four decades and demonstrates her immense capacities both as a composer and a sonic explorer.

From Lawrence English:

“I’m not really sure when I first heard Beatriz Ferreyra’s music. My best guess would be in the early to mid 2000s when I was working alongside the curatorial team at Liquid Architecture. Given the focus of the festival at that time, GRM and musique concrète more generally was very much a point of focus.

“Beatriz Ferreyra is one of only a few female concrète composers who were active across the second half of the 20th century through to today. Her work, which is still very much an active investigation, is simultaneously complex and elegantly simple. Often drawing upon singular object of focus, Ferreyra’s use of tape and other forms of manipulation radically reconfigure her chosen sound materials, opening them outward.”

