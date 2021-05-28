Cong Josie releases limited edition ‘Persephone’s Underworld’ cassette

Well-known Melbourne-based raconteur Cong Josie has released a limited edition six-track cassette featuring a couple of tracks from the forthcoming It Records debut LP, as well as an excellently hyperactive version of Ollie Olsen’s ‘Win/Lose’ and Wade Curtiss & The Rhythm Rockers’ ‘Maxine’.

<a href="https://congjosie.bandcamp.com/album/persephones-underworld">Persephone's Underworld by Cong Josie</a>

Cong has been popping up around Melbourne lately with some live appearances with his backing band The Crimes, and by all accounts they are worth tracking down. Members of The Crimes appear on Persephone’s Underworld to add that little extra bit of spice. There aren’t very many of these cassettes in existence so grab one today from Cong’s Bandcamp page.