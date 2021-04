Murcof is Mexican electronic musician and composer Fernando Corona. Corona was born in Tijuana, Mexico, but is now a resident in Barcelona, Spain. We’ve been fans of the mans’ music for years. You can read a review of his 2008 album Cosmos here, as well as his collaboration with Vanessa Wagner here, as well as our 2016 interview with him here.



‘Dividing Space’ is taken from his forthcoming album on Leaf, The Alias Sessions. Released on 21 May 2021. You can find it here.