Roope Eronen – The Inflatable World (Discrepant)

Press play and well okay, so this is pretty silly. It’s like Helsinki artist Roope Eronen has gone out of his way to create the most annoying electronic music he can. It’s squelchy and bouncy and sticky, and feels ridiculously juvenile, like the punchline to a 13 year old’s joke, and as a result it is very very funny.

Eronen who is also a visual artist is probably better known via his psychedelic baroque synth music as Nuslux, yet the music under his own name really is something special. The story behind the album is that Eronen was asked to create short pop versions of his previous extended synth jams by Pacific City Sound Visions label chief and the creator of Monopoly Child Star Searchers, Spencer Clark. Let’s just say don’t get too hung up on the use of the word ‘pop’ as this the far outer reaches of pop – this is closer to the mental illness that pop music is going to therapy to try and cure.

The silliness doesn’t really infect the remainder of the album – unless you view the combination of sounds as silly or the compositional decisions employed. I view these decisions more along the lines of loose and eccentric. There’s definitely humour and fun, yet also genius hidden here amongst the bleeps and blurps, the childish oscillations and odd timings. Humour comes the repetition of ridiculous sounds, from the absurdity of the timbre, the brevity of the tunes (most around the two or three minute mark), and the audaciousness of the constructions. Whether its heartfelt laments from toy keyboards or red cordial splatterfests, these little fragments of synth psychosis are a stark contrast to the uniformity of electronic music and they’re sure to have you questioning what music was, is and could possibly be.