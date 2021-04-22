Listen to ‘Sun’ from Sweeney

You might know South Australian artist Jason Sweeney via his solo work as Panoptique Electrical, Other People’s Children and Simpático, or his work with others in Pretty Boy Crossover, Sweet William, School of Two, Luxury Gap, Par Avion, Great Panoptique Winter, Mist & Sea, Winter Witches, GIRL and many others. Of recent times has also been directing and creating interactive works for the internet, experimental films, projects for galleries and theatre spaces and has collaborated with some of Australia’s leading performing arts companies and organizations.

We’re big fans of his work, even asking him to do a Cyclic Selects for us a few years ago. You can find that here.

His last album under his own name was 2019’s Human, Insignificant, which we described as ‘an elegiac experience of beauty through the lens of desolation.’ You can read our review here.

‘Sun’ comes from his new album, the cheerfully titled Misery Peaks, with Sweeney’s delicate vocals at tomes reminiscent of the likes of David Sylvian or Scott Walker. It’s quiet, bleak and emotional. Sun is pretty much the noisiest moment on it, with a couple of minutes of abrasion hiding a pumping heartbeat and a gentle rollicking folk outing. It’s our favourite on the album, and a demonstration of Sweeney’s unique approach to composition.

Misery Peaks is available via Sound In Silence. You can find it here.