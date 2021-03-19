Watch a pretty funny animated clip for Peaches new track ‘Pussy Mask’

So it turns out that The Teaches of Peaches is 20 years old. That also means that I must be old, which probably explains the increasingly fuzzy memories of a sweaty night at Revolver in Melbourne when she toured the album. ‘Pussy Mask’ is a new 7inch she’s released on Third Man Records and the animated video is something special, featuring appearances by Chief Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. She also drops the word ‘pussy’ once or twice. So those offended by female genitalia, or those offended by people not offended by female genitalia probably need to stop reading just about here….

This is what she has to say about it:

“Because of the pandemic, our collective anxieties unite us more than ever. Even though it may not affect each one of us the same way, we all have similar base concerns. A serious reminder that we are all in this together. I wanted the song to be absurd and fun but also a reflection of our concerns. The humour shines some light into our dark, confusing, and frustrating reality.”

You can find Pussy Mask here.