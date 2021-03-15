Listen to the industrialised percussion of Manslaughter 777’s new single

Manslaughter 777 (Lee Buford of The Body and Zac Jones of MSC) have just released their single “Gainax” from their forthcoming debut album as a duo, World Vision Perfect Harmony.

It’s a highly rhythmic track that straddles dance and industrial sounds in a really unique way.

This is what their label Thrill Jockey have to say about it:

“The duo’s music is based primarily on drums and eclectic samples, shifting melodic ideas to the overtones and resonances of their respective percussive thuds or clicks. Buford and Jones incorporate hybridizations of live, sampled, and electronic percussion obscuring their boundaries while highlighting their specific tonal and timbral qualities.”

World Vision Perfect Harmony is due out via Thrill Jockey on the 26th of March 2021. You can find it here.