Listen to David Chesworth’s Serge Paperface rehearsals for the MESS Synthesiser Orchestra

Melbourne witnessed an amazing spectacle on the weekend with the ridiculous and outstanding debut performance of the MESS Synthesiser Orchestra performing Magnitudes composed by Mat Watson at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Local synth-wizard David Chesworth reunited with the Serge Paperface for the performance and has just released four fresh recordings of Serge explorations from the rehearsals at the Bowl.

“Music created on an original Serge paperface synth for the MESS Synthesizer Orchestra Magnitudes performance at the Myer Music Bowl 2021. First track is the same patch used in the Magnitudes performance and recorded during soundcheck. The other tracks are earlier versions as I gradually woke up my Serge brain after 40 years.”

Do your brain a favour and dive in.

Photograph by Ben Willis