Listen to Colleen’s new work of analog electronics

Colleen, aka multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Cécile Schott has shared a taste of her forthcoming album, a dreamy drum machine orientated piece ‘Implosion-Explosion.’

This is what she has to say about it:

“The album is a sonic translation of the highly emotional state and the heightened sense of perception that come in the wake of a breakup and a period of great changes, with the subsequent necessary reconstruction this entails. “Implosion-Explosion” is an attempt at expressing both the sensation of being completely “see-through” once out alone in the outside world, and the combined feelings of pain and anger at what cannot be changed. The song, paying homage to dub, is an exploration in rhythm and heavy filtering and delaying: it features two rhythms in unison from the rare 1969 Elka Drummer One drum machine going through the legendary Roland RE-201 Space Echo, with Japanese Ace Tone organ whistling and roaring through Moog filter and delay, and swirling, echoing vocals.”

The Tunnel and the Clearing sees Schott restricting herself to analog electronic instruments like the Elka Drummer One, the Roland RE-201 Space Echo and Moog Grandmother synth, coupled with Yamaha organ keyboard and select Moog effects and voice.

The Tunnel and the Clearing is out May 21st, 2021 via Thrill Jockey. You can find it here.