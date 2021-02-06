Watch Primitive Motion’s gentle new music

Descendants Of The Air, the seventh album from the Queensland duo of Sandra Selig and Leighton Craig was recorded in a bamboo grove on the banks of their home town’s heritage-listed water source and popular swimming destination, Enoggera Reservoir. It was recorded over a weekend and features acoustic and battery powered instruments carried on site, such as guitar, keyboards, synthesiser, saxophone, clarinet, flute, bamboo recorder, melodica, ektara, violins, cymbals, glass bowl, bamboo, thumb piano, baoding balls, glass bell, water bottle, timber drum, baby monitor and water.

Their music is gentle, quite intimate, improvised music that nestles into the location it was recorded in and interacts with nature. It can’t help but put a smile on your face.

