Listen to Matt Rösner’s gorgeous new music

Western Australian sound artist Matt Rösner has been pretty quiet of late. In fact he took an extended hiatus from music making working as an engineer in remote WA, which is a shame because just over a decade or so ago he released a series of really great albums, including 2010’s Two Lakes with Seaworthy, which seamlessly merged field recordings and instrumental improvisations (you can read our review here), and the controlled sparseness of 2007’s Morning Tones(you can read our review here). We even spoke with him back in 2007, where he pointed out, not surprisingly that it was the quieter more restrained moments in music that inspired him. You can read that interview here.

Thankfully he’s returned to music making with No Lasting Form (Room40), a series of subdued pieces which again merge gentle musical tones with subtle field recordings.

This is what he has to say about it:

“There were months where I didn’t record a single note, I just listened in a very detailed and deliberate way. Because of this process the album feels like it’s a lived in room or an old pair of shoes, or that precious memory you hold from the past…it reflects on times and places I have inhabited and I am pleased to invite others to now come and be inside this sound world.”

No Lasting Form will be released by Room40 on the 2nd of April 2021. You can find it here.