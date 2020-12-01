Listen to two special mixes of Bim Sherman’s incredible music

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of his passing (17/11/2000), Steve Barker’s On The Wire radio show commissioned two mixes: Bim Classic JA Mix by Selector Ramses, and Bim Riddims Through The Years Mix by jrbinks. Both mixes run through classics, deep cuts, alternate uses of rhythms, and more, highlighting what an extraordinarily gifted and distinctive artist he was.

Born in Westmoreland, Jamaica on 2nd February 1950, Bim Sherman possessed possibly the sweetest voice in reggae. His work on various On U Sound/ Adrian Sherwood recordings like Singers and Players, Dub Syndicate, New Age Steppers, Gary Clail, Akabu, Tackhead, Japan’s Audio Active, the Sabres Of Paradise, Groove Corporation, Bomb The Bass and even Sinead O’Connor demonstrated his creativity and versatility. Though he also released his own solo releases, mainly through his UK imprint Century.

Enjoy.

You can find more info on Steve’s excellent show here.

Tracklisting:

Dub Syndicate – Ravi Shankar Pt 1 – Leghorn

Bim Sherman Classic JA mix by Selector Ramses:

Bim Sherman – Blacker Sound- Scorpio

Bim Sherman feat Big Joe – Natty Cale – Scorpio

Bim Sherman – Mighty Ruler – Jah Man

The Revolutionaries – Jah Man Dub Style – Jah Man

Bim Sherman – Slummy Ghetto – On-U Sound

Bim Sherman – 10000 Ethiopians (World Go Round) – Scorpio

Bim Sherman & Jah Lion – Down in Jamdown – Hitrun

Teem Allstars – Down in Jamdown (version) – Hitrun

Bim Sherman – What Sweet You So – Scorpio

Bim Sherman & U Black – Pot A Bubble – Scorpio

Bim Sherman – Station Dub + Keep On Trying – Kismet

Bim Sherman – Why Won’t You Come On – Scorpio

Bim Sherman – Why Won’t You Come On / Version – Scorpio

Bim Sherman & Yabby Youth – Happiness – Jah Shaka

Bim Sherman ft. Jah Woosh – Love in the Ghetto – Pressure Sounds

Bim Sherman ft. Jah Woosh – Peace in the Ghetto – Original Music

Bim Sherman – Some Day – September

Bim Sherman ft. Jah Buzz – Love Jah Only – Hitrun

Interlude – J-Wave:

Bim Sherman – Just Can’t Let You Go – On-U Sound/Spin

Strange Parcels featuring Bim Sherman – Man Next Door (alternative mix) – On-U Sound

Bim Sherman Riddims Through The Years Mix by Jethro R Binks:

Bim Sherman – Lightning & Thunder – Attack

Bim Sherman – Party Time – On-U Sound

Mungo’s Hi-Fi featuring Bim Sherman – Lightning and Thunder / Dub – Scotch Bonnet

Bim Sherman – Dispensation/Ital West – Scorpio

Singers & Players feat Bim Sherman – World Of Dispensation – On-U Sound

Bim Sherman – Revolution – On-U Sound

Bim Sherman – World of Revolution / Dub – Axumite

Bim Sherman – Golden Stool – Scorpio

Bim Sherman – Golden Tribesman – Tribes Man

New Age Steppers – Got To Get Away – On-U Sound

Creation Rebel – Final Frontier – On-U Sound/Cherry Red

Bim Sherman – It Must Be a Dream – Yard International

Bim Sherman / Horace Andy / U Black – Dreaming Dub – Yard International

Dub Syndicate – Must Be Dreaming – On-U Sound

Sound Iration feat. Bim Sherman – Dream – WAU! Mr. Modo

Bim Sherman – Must Be Dreaming – Mantra

Bim Sherman – Must Be Dreaming (Mr Scruff mix) – Mantra

Bim Sherman – My Whole World – Tribes Man

Bim Sherman – Weak Heart Men – Scorpio

New Age Steppers – My Whole World – On-U Sound/Statik

Bim Sherman – Can I Be Free – Mantra

Bim Sherman – Can I Be Free (Underwolves mix) (edit) – Mantra

Bim Sherman / Horace Andy / U Black – Some Day – Yard International

Bim Sherman – Some Day – September

New Age Steppers – Send For Me (Peel Session)

Singers & Players – A Matter of Time – On-U Sound

Dub Syndicate – Substyle – On-U Sound

Bim Sherman – Love Forever – Red Sea

Bim Sherman – It Is Raining – Scorpio

New Age Steppers – Love Forever – On-U Sound

New Age Steppers feat Jah Woosh – Singing Love – On-U Sound

Bim Sherman – Love Forever / Dub (discomix style) – Axumite