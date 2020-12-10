Listen to A Love Supreme Electric

San Francico native Henry Kaiser, a guitarist who’s played with everyone from John Zorn to Negativland, is the leader of a supergroup of sorts, also featuring John Hanrahan on drums, Wayne Peet on organ (Nels Cline), saxophonist Vinny Golia, who’s worked with everyone from Anthony Braxton to Patti Smith and bassist Mike Watt (Minutemen, Firehose).

The concept is what if John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme and Meditations are two parts of a single expression.

This is what Kaiser has to say about it:

“I had known that Coltrane intended his Meditations suite to be a spiritual sequel to his A Love Supreme suite. Thus it was natural to suggest that with our A Love Supreme Electric gigs, we often play Meditations as the second set. After having done this more than a few times, I would note that….the two suites really do fit together to actually be one 2-part suite, where all the individual sections inform, deepen, cross-reference, and expand on one another, in both the musical and spiritual domains.”

A Love Supreme Electric is out now on Cuneiform. You can find it here.