Listen to ‘26.12.10 1’ from Tony Buck’s new solo album

Legendary Australian percussionist Tony Buck (The Necks) has announced a new solo album on Room40 due to drop tomorrow. If you’re not familiar with Tony’s work, you can check out our 2017 interview with him here. But suffice to say aside from his acclaimed work in the Necks, he has released a series of forward thinking solo albums as well as collaborating with everyone from Ethiopian organist Hailu Mergia to pianist Magda Mayas in their duo Spill.

The album, 26​.​12​.​10, dedicated to his recently deceased father, comes from a multichannel video he made earlier this year in collaboration with Front Porch Productions for their online festival. It’s a work that builds over time and sees him playing all the instruments himself without listening to the previous tracks. It develops in a strangely organic way, creating some really interesting connections between instruments that you could never achieve via traditional composition, or even putting three or four musicians in a room together.

This is what he has to say about it:

“In this piece I feel like I was drawing on the methods I use when arranging and overlaying parts in most of my music making practice over the last few years – whether that be the making of a solo recording, like the Room40 Unearth album or the way I work with my contributions to The Necks recording sessions or even the way I think about orchestrating percussive timbres, pulses and parts in the playing my instrument in general.”

Room40 are releasing 26​.​12​.​10 tomorrow on the 4th of December 2020. You can find it here.

photo by Svetlana Selezneva