Listen to Pole’s new music

German artist Pole, aka Stefan Betke is back with a new album Fading, his first since 2015’s Wald. You can read our review of Wald here.

Pole is of course best known for his experiments with a defective pole filter that produced a trio of (recently reissued) pioneering electronic dub records 1, 2, and 3.

You can read our 2015 interview with Betke here.

This is what he has to say about it:

“The album was mostly inspired by the idea of memory loss. My mum had dementia and I saw her losing all the memory that she had accumulated over her 91 long years.”

You can find Fading here.