Listen to ‘America the Beautiful’ by Kahil El’Zabar

It may not be the best time for posting this, but we’re big fans of Chicago bandleader Kahil El’Zabar, and in particular his previous album Spirit Groove of earlier in the year. You can read our review here. El’Zabar is a percussionist who has played with the likes of Nina Simone, Dizzy Gillespie, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Cannonball Adderley.

His new album America the Beautiful is out now on Spiritmuse who suggest he is:

“addressing the state of America today while calling for a better tomorrow. El’Zabar is arranging and conducting a string quartet alongside an ensemble of talented, versatile musicians (Corey Wilkes, Tomeka Reid & Harriet Bluiett), with an inspired message of urgency and hope through powerful, spiritual music.”

You can find it here.