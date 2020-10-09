Watch Amon Tobin’s 2012 performance of ISAM at the Sydney Opera House

The Sydney Opera house have just posted the video for Amon Tobin’s ISAM performance in 2012. We were big fans of the album which we reviewed here and even interviewed Tobin in the lead up to the show, which you can read here.

This is what the Opera House have to say about it:

“Amon Tobin’s audiovisual spectacle ISAM took over the Concert Hall at Vivid LIVE 2012 in an audiovisual spectacle like no other. Taking projection mapping, electronic performance and technological syncopation into more immersive territory, Amon Tobin’s reputation as an innovative artist has long been recognised by critics and peers alike; with ISAM, he has finally captured the imagination of the broader public worldwide.

The Brazilian born producer constructed a custom-built 25 ft, 3 ton cubic installation, acting as a morphing multidimensional screen. Tobin himself is perched within the structure’s core, revealed to the audience in key moments of a visual narrative. Like the fantastical battle scene depicted in ISAM’s artwork, Tobin pilots crashing machines, ripples and waves, and shape-shifting explosions in an overwhelming sensory experience.”