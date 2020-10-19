Listen to the woozy atmospheric electrics of Tennis Pagan’s new song

Aside from having the best name in music, Melbourne producer Tennis Pagan has just released his third EP of 2020, Amuse. It’s pretty impressive, though we haven’t been allowed out much in Melbourne in recent times. We’re big fans of the mellow shimmery electrics of Morning Amulet, and indeed the whole five track EP is quite a beautiful suite of meditative electronic soundscapes.

It’s released on Spirit Level. This is what they have to say about it:

“This is contemplative electronica, rich in both atmosphere and detail, that nods towards landmark artists like Boards of Canada & Gold Panda while still maintaining Tennis Pagan’s distinctly playful manner.”

You can find Amuse here.