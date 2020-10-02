Listen to freeform synthesiser blonk from MLK-Ultra

‘Seven Months Later’ comes from the imaginatively titled Midnight Meat Tray album from last month. It is one of three new live improvisations recently recorded at (what we’re hoping is) the tail end of Melbourne Lockdown 3.0.

He calls it ‘Freeform synthesiser blonk,’ which seems like a pretty apt description for the noisy dub inflected synth experiments on the album. We’re particularly taken with the plodding cadence and insistent high pitched ecstatic synth work of ‘Seven Months Later.’

This is what he has to say about it:

“It’s a totally freeform release from any restraints of trying to create anything. The machines feed back into each other and create a bed for the sounds to inhibit. No writing, no editing.”

MLK-Ultra is a mysterious and prolific figure. Recently he completed a trio of Ambent (sic) albums, Music For Dolphins, Music for Music For Armpits and Music For Carports. As you can see its experimentalism with a healthy dose of humour.

Midnight Meat Tray is released on Bad Laser Records. You can find it here.