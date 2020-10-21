Listen to a banging new track from Mattress Grave

Incisors is the new single from Mattress Grave. If you don’t know Mattress Grave it’s the musical side of writer Shane Jesse Christmass (Belfie Hell/ Yeezus In Furs etc). You may also know his music under the charming moniker Snake Milker. You can read our review of 2015’s Powr in Omegan here. We knew he had good musical taste so we asked him to do a Cyclic Selects for us a few years ago. You can find it here.

Anyway it’s his first music as Mattress Grave since 2018, and we think its a belter. We asked him to tell us about Incisors. This is what he had to say:

“PLAY LOUD.”

Writers huh. So good with the words and stuff.

You can find Incisors here.