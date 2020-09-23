Watch the gorgeous video for ‘The Rain’ off Claire Deak & Tony Dupé’s debut album

The Old Capital is the debut album from Melbourne composers Claire Deak and Tony Dupé. The album is their first recorded collaboration, though you may know Dupé as Saddleback. You can read our review of his 2007 album Night Maps here. We’re quite taken with the grace and stillness inherent in the music. It feels like the perfect tonic for these difficult times.

To create their blissful semi orchestral sounds the duo have used pianos, accordion, harp, harpsichord, pump organs, pipe organ, recorder, flute, trumpet, euphonium, clarinets, stroh violin, viola, wulf fidel, cello, double bass, guitar, charango, mandolin, baritone ukulele, banjo, xylophone, glockenspiel, gamelan, drums and voices.

The Old Capital is out on the 9th of October on Lost Tribe Sound. You can find it here.